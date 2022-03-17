How to find Qualichor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 recently unveiled The Witch Queen expansion, which features shocking new content to keep the game fresh. New quests, characters, upgrades, and loot are all over the place in this unique experience.

Qualichor is a rare collectible item that requires and improves the player's Deepsight. Players will need to find a few Qualichor to forge them into a new item and unlock an important quest from an NPC.

Finding Qualichor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players can find Qualichor after a simple quest that can occur in one of three places. To hunt it down, players will need to have a Deepsight score of at least 2.

Get that Deepsight score up to two by hunting down bounties, completing patrols, or finishing public events.

Once it's where it needs to be, there are three destinations to check out that switch daily.

Check out the Flourescent Canal on the road approaching Queen's Bailey.

Try Quagmire on the trail towards the Alluring Curtain.

Finally, examine Miasma on the way to Witch's Echo. The location switches daily, so drop by each location, hunting for Deepsight Nodes.

The glowing node will lead to the dead body of a Scorn Chieftan, which the player must examine.

Doing so will grant a new buff called On The Trail, which will helpfully outline the remainder of the trail in green lights.

Follow this path, then kill the Lucent Hive to spawn a chest that contains Qualichor.

What should Destiny 2 players do with Qualichor?

The NPC Fynch will need Qualichor to start the quest entitled Memory Alembic. This quest will require the player to gather some more Qualichor to complete the mission.

Players will be asked to hunt down more Qualichor to combine them into Refined Qualichor. Players can only find the first Qualichor through that simple method mentioned above. They'll have to seek out the following ones through other means.

Once the Memory Alembic quest is accepted, it'll take multiple days to complete. Players need to kill Lucent Brood Executioners to pick up more Qualichor. Unfortunately, the Executioners can only be fruitfully killed once per day for each account.

It will take around four days of killing the Executioners and related Inquisitors to acquire the Qualichor that players need. The progress bar on the quest will fill over time. Once it's full, head back to Fynch to craft the Refined Qualichor.

Use that Refined Qualichor to unlock the Executioner's Hoard. Defeating the enemies will release another Deepsight Node. Follow that to find the chest that can only be unlocked with the Refined Qualichor.

Players will earn a fair amount of unique loot in the chest mentioned above. There's no way of knowing what Destiny 2 will pack into that chest, but players will likely be thrilled to uncover it.

