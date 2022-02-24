Who is the voice actor for Fynch in Destiny 2?

Fynch is one of the new characters that players will meet in the Destiny 2 Witch Queen expansion.

With a host of new characters in the latest update, fans may hear some recognizable voices but cannot pinpoint exactly who is coming through the speakers.

In terms of Fynch, a rogue Ghost who has turned away from the Witch Queen, Star Wars fans will know the voice actor right away. The character has been given a voice by none other than Robin Atkin Downes.

Robin Atkin Downes voices Fynch in Destiny 2

Robin Atkin Downes was born in London, England, on September 6, 1979. The English actor has appeared in several live-action films and television series but is mainly known for his voice acting in video games and animated media.

Here is just a handful of the most iconic roles this Destiny 2 voice actor has portrayed:

Ack : How to Train Your Dragon

: How to Train Your Dragon Harvey Dent : Batman: Year One

: Batman: Year One Cham Syndulla : Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch

: Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch Davy Jones : Pirates of the Caribbean Online

: Pirates of the Caribbean Online Travis Touchdown : No More Heroes

: No More Heroes George Washington : Assassin's Creed 3

: Assassin's Creed 3 Spider : Destiny 2 Forsaken

: Destiny 2 Forsaken Byron: Babylon 5

Robin Atkin Downes is already familiar with the Destiny franchise, having voiced Spider in the Forsaken expansion. However, a Ghost is a different role than a crime syndicate leader, showing the actor's range.

Who is Fynch?

Players will be spending plenty of time with Fynch in the Witch Queen expansion, meaning that Robin Atkin Downes' voice will be with them the entirety of the relationship.

The character is a Ghost, the flying AI-controlled robot that assists players, or Guardians, throughout their journey. This particular one was under the control of Savathun, the Witch Queen.

It broke away from that control, believing the Witch Queen does not deserve the Light she has taken. Fynch then helps users start their quest to stop the Witch Queen. It also acts as the reputation vendor on Throne World.

