How to complete Operation Elbrus in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen sees the five-year-old game return to prominence with a mountain of new content. The sixth expansion to Bungie's hit first-person shooter has been hotly anticipated and very well received.

The Witch Queen packs new gameplay, story, and multiplayer activities into the massive shell of the existing game. It is the most pre-ordered expansion the game has ever had, and fans are thrilled to return to a game with a truly impressive lifespan.

Operation Elbrus in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Operation Elbrus is a seasonal quest that begins immediately after the completion of Rising Tensions. The weekly challenge requires the player to sample many new aspects of the game quickly.

The player's first need is five-hundred Psychogenic Intel, which can be achieved by killing enemies and finding collectibles. With that intel, the player can decode the runic chest.

This requires running the new playlist activity PsiOps Battlegrounds twice. After beating it once, the chest will appear in the second run-through. Then, open the Season or Quests tab on the menu to collect the week one challenge reward.

The rest of the quest is completed through a narrative explanation. Upgrade the War Table in the H.E.L.M. space to speak with Saladin Forge. The Iron Lord will inform the player that he'll reach out when the next leg of the quest is ready.

Rewards for Operation Elbrus

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has only been out for a short time, so this is only week one of the seasonal quests. Be sure to check back in for the following three weekly quests, which will make up the season's total.

Intel is the unique currency of the season, and this quest rewards the player with plenty of it. While it is necessary to complete the weekly quest path, it's also a currency that can be used to buy unique loot for the new season.

The PsiOps Battlegrounds mode is not for the faint of heart and recommends a power level of 1,500 to complete. While this instance will immediately jump the player to a level of 1,480 if they're beneath the limit, they may find their gear unable to keep up.

The upgrade to the War Table is also a reward for the quest. Upgrading the device unlocks Focused Umbrals at set intervals. The game will reward the player with new loot through the War Table throughout Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's first season.

