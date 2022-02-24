Where to find Metamorphosis Lost Sector in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Lost Sectors are PvE environments in Destiny 2 where players can reap valuable rewards.

There are several of these in the game, with a few new ones introduced in the Witch Queen update that was just released. One of the hardest Lost Sectors to locate is known as Metamorphosis.

This Lost Sector is on Savathûn's Throne World. Near the northern section of the location, in the Miasma region, users can enter the Metamorphosis Lost Sector and take on its challenges.

How to get to Metamorphosis Lost Sector in Destiny 2

There is no landing zone near the Metamorphosis Lost Sector. To get there, you will need to arrive at the Quagmire Landing Point in Miasma and make your way north.

Follow the pathway from Quagmire to Miasma. On your map, you will see that to the south of the region's name is the tunnel icon. This indicates the location of the Lost Sector in that area.

The Metamorphosis Lost Sector is marked on the map (Image via Bungie)

Head to that icon, and you can start looking for the entrance. There will be enemies on the way, such as a Scorn patrol, that you can either fight to gain some XP or avoid hurrying to the Lost Sector.

The entrance is marked with the tunnel icon shown on the Destiny 2 map. It is lit by a nearby torch. Enter the cave-like structure and begin to make your way down into it.

The cave descends and is covered in green moss-like flora. Eventually, you will make it to a standard doorway as the path turns right, leading to another standard-sized entryway after a gap that must be cleared.

The entrance to this Lost Sector is marked and visible (Image via Bungie)

Make it through that second doorway, and you will be greeted by a large bright lantern resting on the pathway. Another arched doorway that looks much more sinister will now be in front of you.

In the bottom left corner of the screen, the game will indicate that you have reached Metamorphosis and that the Lost Sector has been discovered. While there, you can clear the Lost Sector to complete activities and pick up some precious loot.

