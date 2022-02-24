How to get Resonant Alloy in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 fundamentally changed the way you can earn powerful weapons without relying entirely on chance. With the release of Destiny 2’s newest expansion, The Witch Queen, you can now craft your weapons using weapon patterns.

By crafting with these patterns, you’ll have much more control over what perks a favorite weapon of yours has. When initially creating the frame for weapons, you will need Resonant Alloy.

Along with a bevy of other crafting materials introduced in The Witch Queen, Resonant Alloy is a rare but farmable ingredient in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Break down Legendary weapons to receive Resonant Alloy

Resonant Alloy is essential in crafting (Image via Bungie)

Collecting Resonant Alloy isn’t done by searching every corner of every world in Destiny 2, but by breaking down Legendary weapons. You probably have a few Legendary weapons you have no intentions of using. Break them down, and, in return, you will receive Resonant Alloy.

But before you do that, you should complete a few quests. Following The Witch Queen, story missions lead you to The Relic very early. The Relic is essential for crafting weapons, so you’ll be visiting it quite often.

You’ll also earn a nice packet of crafting resources, including a few Resonant Alloy.

To unlock The Relic, complete the opening mission for The Witch Queen campaign. Afterward, a new mission, “The Relic,” will be unlocked. You can pick it up by speaking with Ikora Rey.

This mission will send you to Mars and, ultimately, the path to unlocking the Relic. It’s worth mentioning you get a sweet weapon called The Enigma in return.

Once “The Relic” is complete, a new quest opens up titled “Shaping: Extraction.” You’re tasked with collecting a Resonant weapon. Most importantly, completing the mission “Shaping: Extraction” earns you a healthy bundle of crafting materials.

To collect more Resonant Alloy after all that is said and done, start breaking down Legendary weapons. These can then be repurposed for weapons more preferable to your playstyle.

