How to unlock the Suppressor Grenade in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

With Destiny 2 The Witch Queen's recent changes to the Void subclass, players are looking to get their hands on all the Void grenade options.

One of these options, the Suppressor Grenade, will not only damage the foes it strikes, but it will also inflict the Suppressed status effect on anyone (including the player's own Guardian). When Suppressed, a player or enemy cannot use their abilities.

Getting a Suppressor Grenade is easy in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Once inside the Grow Your Light menu, players can select the grenade option in order to unlock the Suppressor Grenade upgrade (Image via Destiny 2 The Witch Queen)

To obtain the Suppressor Grenade, players need to first ensure that they have made it through the first quest in the game.

Once they get through the opening quest, they will be able to speak with Ikora Rey in the Tower. Players should then select the "Grow Your Light" option to begin the process of getting their Suppressor Grenade.

Purchasing the grenade upgrade

The Suppressor Grenade is very helpful in preventing enemies from using abilities (Image via Destiny 2 The Witch Queen)

Once players are inside the grenade menu at Ikora, they will see a selection of Void grenades. Each grenade upgrade costs 3000 Glimmer to purchase.

To pick up the Suppressor Grenade, players simply need to hover over the option within the menu and use the corresponding button to purchase the upgrade.

Meditating to unlock the upgrade

Once players obtain the Suppressor Grenade upgrade, they can meditate at the shrine directly to the right of Ikora in the Tower (Image via Destiny 2 The Witch Queen)

The final step in the process is for players to meditate at the shrine that is located on the right of Ikora Rey in the Tower. Simply going over to the shrine and choosing the "Meditate" option will unlock the Suppressor Grenade in the Guardian Void Subclass menu.

Players will then need to go into their Guardian Void Subclass menu and assign the item as their active grenade.

Void 3.0 is a very customizable subclass

The new update with the Void 3.0 subclass has made the game extremely customizable regardless of whether the player is playing a Titan, Warlock, or Hunter.

Players can customize everything, from the individual aspects and fragments of the subclass to the jumps, melee ability, and grenades. With the option of picking the Super ability they want, players have more control than ever over their Void subclass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh