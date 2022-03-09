Region chests in Destiny 2 and where to find them

The world of Destiny 2 is full of complications and secrets that can easily become a conundrum for new players and veterans alike. With eight different major open-world locations to choose from, Bungie has hidden numerous things for everyone to unveil. However, some things can also be hidden well under the naked eye.

Region chests have been in the game for quite a long time. These can be found in different corners of the planet, which further rewards planetary materials, glimmers, and blue gear. They will not respawn once picked up but will additionally grant reputation EXP to their respective planetary vendors.

This article will show you how to find a region chest in any location of Destiny 2.

How to find a region chest anywhere in Destiny 2

Navigate from the main map

Region chest marked on the map (Image via Bungie)

Each region chest on the planet can be found via the main map of the Director. For example, if you want to look for a region chest in a specific location, go to your Destinations tab and click on a planet. From there, locate a small "plus" sign with a dot in the middle of it. It signifies the location of the region chest.

However, the signs only spawn after you have completed the campaign for that specific planet.

Inside Savathun's Throne World, you can find a total of nine region chests, with three in each location, including Quagmire, Miasma, and Florescent Canal. Keep in mind that once you pick up a region chest, it will not spawn ever again.

What does a region chest offer?

Fynch reputation in Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you open the region chest, it will grant you glimmers, blue gear, and reputation EXP, depending on the location. Each planet hosts two different chests, with one being a faction and the other being a region. While faction chests can drop a rare planetary shader alongside a material, region chests can offer up to three materials.

If you're running The Witch Queen campaign on classic and struggling to reach the soft cap of 1500, you can always complete it and open these chests for a small boost in power.

