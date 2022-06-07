5 Best Destiny 2 Exotics for Solar 3.0 Warlocks

With the Season of the Haunted, Bungie came out with a reworked version of the Solar subclass in Destiny 2. The new Solar 3.0 builds mostly focus on applying the burn debuff and healing allies. It may not be as deadly as the Void 3.0 builds in their prime, but the Solar 3.0 builds are slowly making a spot for themselves as the season progresses.

There are some exotic armor pieces in the game that go very well with the Solar 3.0 subclass, making it stronger than before, especially for warlocks. That said, here are the top 5 exotics that Warlocks can pair up with their Solar 3.0 builds in Destiny 2.

With the new Solar 3.0 aspects, Guardians can now fine tune their solar builds with the exact buffs they want to use in the game. With the Warlock Solar 3.0 builds, Guardians have a chance of getting a very high uptime of their grenade ability, effectively turning them into a nuclear weapon.

Alternatively, Solar 3.0 in Destiny 2 also allows Warlocks to effectively heal their team. Warlocks in Destiny 2 could act as healers for their team even before Solar 3.0 was released, but this new class rework makes this class efficient healers as well.

Five exotics that Warlocks can use with Solar 3.0 builds in Destiny 2

1) Boots of The Assembler

Boots of the Assembler can turn warlocks into really efficient healers in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

Boots of the Assembler is an exotic leg armor piece for Warlocks. The intrinsic perk on these boots is known as the Blessing of Order. Whenever a Warlock activates and stands in their healing rift, it sends out Noble Seekers that heal nearby enemies.

Alternatively, if a Warlock activates and stands in their emowering rift, the Noble Seekers that the rift creates will seek out allies and grant them bonus weapon damage. Each time a Noble Seeker finds an ally, the duration of the rift will be increased for a short duration in Destiny 2.

2) Phoenix Protocol

The Phoenix Protocol armor in Destiny 2 can increase the Well of Radiance up time for Warlocks. (Image via Bungie)

This exotic chest armor for Warlocks has an intrinsic perk that revolves around the Guardian's super ability, known as Battle-Hearth. Whenever a Guardian activates their Well of Radiance super, they will receive super energy for every kill and assist they get while standing in the Well of Radiance.

Technically, if Guardians can use this perk properly, they can have their super up and ready quicker than normal.

3) Starfire Protocol

This exotic can grant an extended uptime for grenades and rifts in the game. (Image via Bungie)

This is another exotic chest armor that can grant players with infinite grenades and rifts. The intrinsic perk on this armor is called Fusion Harness.

With this armor equipped, Warlocks will receive an extra charge on their fusion grenades. Moreover, whenever they activate their empowering rift and damage enemies with empowered weapons, they gain grenade energy. Whenever they damage someone with grenades, they extend the duration of their rift in Destiny 2.

4) Sunbracers

With this exotic, Warlocks have a chance of receiving infinite grenades during activities. (Image via Bungie)

This is probably one of the most interesting exotics on this list. Sunbracers is an exotic arm armor. With this armor equipped, the duration of solar grenades is increased by default.

Interestingly enough, every time Warlocks get a melee kill, they get unlimited grenade energy for a short period of time. In short, the Helium Spirals intrinsic perk on the Sunbracers can grant infinite grenades in Destiny 2.

5) Verity's Brow

This exotic can also grant additional grenade energy for Warlocks. (Image via Bungie)

The Verity's Brow is slightly underwhelming as an exotic, but surprisingly, finds good use in the Solar 3.0 lineup. The intrinsic perk of this exotic is known as The Fourth Magic.

Whenever Warlocks damage enemies with a weapon that matches their subclass type, they receive a buff known as Death Throes. With this buff active, Guardians receive bonus grenade damage and bonus grenade energy as well.

Whenever a Warlock throws a grenade while the Death Throes buff is active, their allies also receive increased grenade regeneration for a short period of time in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

