5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Solar 3.0 Hunters (2022)

The release of Solar 3.0 paved the way for plenty of new Destiny 2 builds. Each class has gotten used to their unique Aspects, with Bungie still holding on to three additional Fragments. These Fragments will be released once the overall count of Nightmare Containment reaches 20 million within the community.

The new subclass rework has also granted various other options that were not available before Season 17. Hunters can heal themselves, Warlocks can dash while using Well, and Titans are un-killable. However, the following article focuses more on the Hunters and the best Exotics they can use with Solar 3.0.

Disclaimer: The following article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Five of the most deadly Exotics for Solar Hunters in Destiny 2 (2022)

1) Shards of Galanor

Shards of Galanor (Image via Destiny 2)

Blade Barrage is bigger and better with the Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 rework, as the Knock 'Em Down Aspect grants additional projectiles with the super ability. Therefore, landing a great deal of damage on adds and bosses will return super energy to the wielder, filling up almost 50% of the bar.

To rock a Shards build to its full potential, try to keep your Intellect at max, or pair your armor pieces with Well mods such as Font of Wisdom. Land your super on either a massive group of adds or bosses to guarantee yourself a max refund of the Blade Barrage super with Shards of Galanor equipped.

2) The Sixth Coyote

The Sixth Coyote Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters rely on their dodges for survival or to save their allies. The Sixth Coyote Exotic has always been an excellent addition for Hunters in solo builds. With the new dodge ability, Acrobat's Dodge, Hunters can apply a Radiant buff to themselves and their allies within a radius.

Furthermore, a whole stack of On Your Mark Aspects can be gained after using a class ability, which in this case, is Hunter's dodge. On the other hand, if you're going for a more melee-based build, you can select Gambler's Dodge for 100% charged-melee uptime.

Gambler's Dodge ability (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from On Your Marks, the Knock 'Em Down Aspect can grant a 100% refund of melee energy after a powered melee kill while being radiant. So even if you're not looking for Gambler's Dodge, going for Acrobat's Dodge will grant you Radiant and a full melee refund with powered knife kills.

3) Young Ahamkara's Spine

Young Ahamkara's Spine (Image via Destiny 2)

From being useless to one of the most used Exotics in Destiny 2, Young Ahamkara's Spine is a grenadier's wet dream. Tripmines haven't been any better in PvE, as the newest Aspect and many Fragments work like a charm with this Year 1 Exotic gauntlet.

To execute a build with Young Ahamkara's Spine, you will need the Gunpowder Gamble Aspect as the primary go-to option. Anything that comes after that will add to whatever build you're going for. The Exotic itself refunds Tripmine Grenade energy with ability damage, which counts the Blade Barrage super and Knife Trick with three hits.

Gunpowder Gamble Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

You can go for two stacks of Bomber and Elemental Ordnance for mods to create a Well with Grenade final blow. Pair that up with Well of Ordnance for more Grenade energy after picking up the Well. Fragments such as Ember of Benevolence can grant more Grenade energy while being buffed with Radiant.

4) Assassin's Cowl

Assassin's Cowl (Image via Destiny 2)

Assassin's Cowl is the only ticket for Hunters to go invisible without using the Void subclass. Its intrinsic perk, Vanishing Execution, makes the wearer invisible after a charged melee kill while granting a small burst of healing. You will need Gambler's Dodge and Knock 'Em Down Aspect to make this build possible.

The dodge ability will give you your melee back, which you can keep using on adds to chain the invisibility. On top of that, Knock 'Em Down will refund the whole melee after you kill someone with your powered melee ability while being radiant.

Knock 'Em Down Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

You can switch between Gambler's Dodge and Acrobatic Dodge, as the latter guarantees a Radiant buff for you. Gambler's Dodge, however, is a safe choice in case you miss the final blow on an enemy. The Ember of Empyrean Fragment is an excellent choice as it increases Radiant buff duration with each final solar blow.

The re-issued Calus Mini-Tool with Incandescent perk has the best synergy with this particular build.

5) Star-Eater Scales

Star-Eater Scales Exotic for Hunters (Image via Destiny 2)

Star-Eater Scales doesn't necessarily need a build to go with. The Exotic is used to deal increased damage in raids or on any bosses, as it is the only armor piece that has managed to surpass the numbers of the Celestial Nighthawk headpiece. However, doing so comes with a few conditions.

Star-Eater Scales amplify the damage of any super ability and grant the wearer an overshield. However, the wearer will have to pick up eight orbs of light to get the maximum output from their super. Hunter's super ability, the Golden Gun-Marksman, can dish out the most damage if paired with this Exotic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far