Bungie has unlocked the remaining Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 Fragments

Solar 3.0 has been out for a little over a week, and the Destiny 2 community is all over the new rework with hundreds and thousands of gears.

Synergy is an essential factor while building a specific class, and the most recent Solar rework seems to be brimming with synergies.

To get a build up and running, players need four essential items in their inventory. These are Aspects, Fragments, Exotic Armors, and mods.

Bungie kept two Solar Fragments on hold until the community achieved a feat in the newest seasonal activity.

New Solar Fragments have unlocked at Ikora after stellar Guardian performance in the Nightmare Containment.

However, all Fragments are now unlocked, and everyone can acquire them from Ikora for 25,000 Glimmers. These two Fragments are Ember of Empyrean and Ember of Char.

Two Solar 3.0 Fragments can now be acquired from Ikora in Destiny 2 (2022)

Fragments in any build are just as crucial as the Aspects. They link each damage type, buffs and even Aspects in a subclass to keep the synergy between abilities and weapons. Players could not gain their full potential due to the two Fragments being kept on hold. But now, everyone can go all out.

The Fragments that players can now acquire from Ikora are Ember of Empyrean and Ember of Char. Here is what each of them does after equipping:

Ember of Empyrean can extend the duration of Radiant or Restoration buff with each Solar ability or weapon final blow.

Ember of Char can increase the spread of scorch after Solar ignitions on affected combatants.

Ember of Empyrean Fragment equipped with the Solar subclass (Image via Destiny 2)

Ember of Empyrean is great for solo Hunter builds, as players can pair it up with something like Calus Mini-Tool and Incandescent perk. Using this weapon will cause a target to explode, applying the scorch debuff to anyone within the radius.

Since Calus Mini-Tool is a Solar weapon, Hunters can get the Radiant buff with a simple dodge and extend its duration with rapid kills on adds. This will grant players 25% weapon damage at all times, which can be further stacked with Fragments of ability regeneration.

Calus Mini-Tool with Incandescent perk in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To acquire Fragments from Ikora, players must open the Destinations tab and select Tower.

Everyone needs to spawn on either the Annex or the Courtyard waypoint and start heading to the Bazaar area. Ikora will hand out the Fragments found under the "Aspects & Fragments" option here.

Meditate to acquire the Fragments (Image via Bungie)

Upon claiming, players need to meditate in front of the device, as asked, to obtain the Fragments in their subclasses.

