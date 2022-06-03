Bungie buffs Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 for Warlocks and Titans

Ability spamming is one of the primary focuses for any Destiny 2 build. Bungie has implemented a lot of mods, Aspects, and Fragments to grant players the ability to do just that. With the release of Solar 3.0, things didn't quite go as anticipated. Several Aspects of both Warlocks and Titans felt underwhelming compared to Void's rework.

However, after the release of the latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company announced some changes they will be implementing with Solar 3.0 next week. This will be tied to Hotfix 4.1.0.2, and the changes will mostly buff up several Solar abilities of both Warlocks and Titans.

Solar 3.0 buff next week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted for Warlocks and Titans

There are still a lot of good builds that players have come up with. All three classes are nearly unkillable inside high-tier activities, but that is due to the seasonal mod, Classy Restoration.

Aside from that, Warlocks have felt like they are losing out on their healing, while the Titans don't have enough synergies and DPS.

Bungie has said before that they would like to be on the spicier side after releasing a subclass update rather than something dull. With Destiny 2 Season 17, the company feels like they're somewhere between the two and is trying to do something to get out. This change will come with the next weekly reset.

Starting with Warlocks, the Heat Rises Aspect will apply a behavior change after consuming a grenade. Doing so will release a burst of Cure x2 around the user, healing them alongside nearby allies.

Consuming a healing grenade will increase the stack of bursts to Cure x3 alongside granting Restoration upon finishing a Touch of Flame healing grenade.

While having the Icarus Dash Aspect equipped, defeating targets rapidly with super or any weapon will cure them. Additionally, applying Celestial Fire to a combatant will apply ten stacks of scorch to them, increasing to 15 with Ember of Ashes equipped.

Heat Rises Aspect (Image via Destiny 2)

The Burning Maul super ability will deal 25% more damage to enemies in PvE for Titans. With the Roaring Flames Aspect equipped, any uncharged melee hit on enemies will deal Solar damage and apply 30 stacks of scorch on them. This stack will increase to 40 with Ember of Ashes equipped.

The Consecration Aspect will grant 2 Fragment slots instead of 1 and will raise the height of the secondary attack ground wave by 25%.

