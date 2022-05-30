Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 2 (May 31 to June 7)

Bungie implemented seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 with the Beyond Light expansion, where instead of going for a bounty spree, players can go for actual objectives. Depending on the difficulty of each challenge, they grant XP, Bright Dust, weapons, and sometimes seasonal currency.

Therefore, seasonal challenges have become one of the primary sources of XP to earn power via artifact bonuses. Bungie releases a set of objectives in the first ten weeks of any season, giving everyone enough time to earn power bonuses.

The following article lists the upcoming seasonal challenges with the weekly reset on May 31.

All ten upcoming seasonal challenges in the second week of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (May 31)

1) Sorrow Bound II

Empress Caiatl and Eris Morn (Image via Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted)

The quest to find the secrets beneath the haunted Leviathan continues, as the 'Bound in Sorrow' questline will be entering its second stage with the weekly reset. Players will be able to witness the next chapter in the Season 17 story, as the first seasonal challenge requires players to finish the quest and perform other feats.

Bound in Sorrow completion required: 1

1 Precision final blows required: 75

75 Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Leviathan Chests

Chest at the end of the Nightmare Containment activity (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to unlock open-world chests scattered around Leviathan. These include the standard Nightmare-guarded and Opulent chests. Some of them require participation in a prior event, while others require keys to unlock.

Unlocked chests required: 75

75 Rewards: Challenger XP

3) Umbral Focusing I

Focusing section in Crown of Sorrow vendor (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to focus on various pieces of equipment within the inventory of the Crown of Sorrow vendor throughout Season 17. The focus section is present on the second page of the vendor.

Focused weapons required: 3

3 Focused armor required: 2

2 Rewards: Challenger XP+

4) Harvest at Dawn

Warlock with a scythe (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to score kills with the scythe from the Nightmare Containment to complete this challenge. These kills need to be done on Leviathan Derelict. The additional objective involves Solar power weapon kills, which can be anything from Gjallarhorn, Ascendancy, or a Heavy Grenade Launcher.

Harvest required: 125

125 Solar kills required: 20

20 Rewards: Figments of Darkness, Challenger XP+

5) Moon Activities

The Scarlet Keep on the Moon (Image via Bungie)

The Moon has been the focus of this season's theme aside from Leviathan. Players will need to travel to the Lunar Planet and complete activities such as Patrols, Lost Sectors, Public Events, and Bounties. Doing so will complete this challenge.

Progress required: 18 (Bonus with Heroic Public Event)

18 (Bonus with Heroic Public Event) Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

6) Lost in the Legend

K-1 Revelations Lost Sector on the Moon (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to finish a Lost Sector run at Legend difficulty or higher on any given day to complete this challenge.

Completion required: 1

1 Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

7) Close Range Calibration

Exotic Glaives (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to score kills on the Moon using Sidearms, Shotguns, Glaives, Swords, and Submachine Guns. Bonus progress can be earned by rapidly defeating opponents.

Calibration required: 200

200 Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

8) Bank, Kill, Repeat

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

This challenge can be completed simply by banking Motes alongside defeating Blockers and Guardians inside the Gambit game mode.

Calibration required: 250

250 Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

9) Iron Sharpens Iron

Iron Banner new rules (Image via Bungie)

The Iron Banner will be undergoing massive changes in the coming week, as the Control game mode will be getting replaced with Rift. Players will need to complete 15 Iron Banner matches to complete this challenge. Typically, bonus progress can be earned with wins.

Matches to be completed: 15

15 Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

10) Anti-Cabal Sweep

Insight Terminus strike (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, guardians must defeat 200 Cabals inside Vanguard playlists or strikes. Much to everyone's luck, Insight Terminus will be in the Nightfall pool next week, filled with Cabal enemies. Bonus progress will be provided with each powerful Cabal kill.

Cabal kills required: 200

200 Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish