Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 31 to June 7): Iron Banner, Insight Terminus Nightfall, Garden of Salvation pinnacle, and more

After a few hiccups and bugs, Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted enters its second week on May 31. Players have been grinding a lot of stuff this season, as Bungie also released a much-awaited dungeon mid-week, further adding more weapons to the pool.

The upcoming weekly reset will unlock the next steps in the seasonal quest, alongside a new batch of seasonal challenges. A unique and renewed version of the Iron Banner will make its first appearance on the Tower, as players will be getting a new game mode inside the PvP activity.

The old raid and dungeon will be available via the weekly rotator for pinnacle. The following article will break down everything coming in the next weekly reset.

All upcoming content with the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunter week 2 (May 31 to June 7)

1) Bound in Sorrow II

Eris Morn performing a ritual (Image via Bungie)

The seasonal quest in Season 17 is quite lengthy compared to what players got in the previous season. The haunted Leviathan journey can be tricky as Guardians, Eris, and Vanguard seek answers in the second part of the seasonal questline.

Typically, everyone can expect objectives such as Nightmare Containment activity in the Leviathan open-world and the Sever mission exclusive to Season of the Haunted.

2) Insight Terminus Nightfall

Insight Terminus final boss room of Kargen (Image via Bungie)

It has been quite some time since the Insight Terminus strike came within the Nightfall pool. This year one activity throws in Cabal and Vex enemies, the majority being the former faction. With Insight Terminus' arrival in the Nightfall pool, Guardians can prepare for its Grandmaster variant,

Players have to fight through the Cabal forces on Nessus and defeat Kargen in the end. Barriers and Unstoppables will be the two Champion types, with probably one or two Vex Overload Minotaurs.

3) Garden or Salvation raid and Pit of Heresy dungeon in the rotator

Pit of Heresy dungeon introduced with Destiny 2 Shadowkeep (Image via Bungie)

The history of Moon in Destiny 2 is written in blood. A lot of things have gone down on the lunar planet, and it simply cannot catch a break with the recent events. Additionally, Bungie implemented a rotation system this season, making the two high-tier lunar activities, Garden of Salvation and Pit of Heresy, active in the same week.

Players can only get hold of the pinnacle gear by completing these two activities. Pinnacle gears won't be granted until the end of either the raid or the dungeon.

4) Renewed Iron Banner

Iron Banner's new game mode is coming with the weekly reset (Image via Destiny 2)

The Iron Banner is going to change a lot starting this season. For starters, the PvP activity will come twice over the next three months, making it very rare to acquire weapons and armor. In addition, a new game mode called Rift will be available instead of Control.

New daily challenges will be unlocked as the week progresses. The latest seal, Iron Lord, will also be available for players starting next week.

