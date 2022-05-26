Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain and use Bound Presence

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted has introduced new items like the Bound Presence to the title, and players will require it in order to get their hands on some amazing gear. The item is primarily used to collect Pinnacle Gear in the new season from the Sever mission with Crow.

Each new Destiny 2 season brings something new in terms of items and weapons, which the Guardians will need to familiarize themselves with.

Bound Presence is the key item for Season of the Haunted that unlocks the door to Pinnacle gear. However, obtaining the resource itself is something that many players are having quite a bit of trouble with.

Before Guardians can obtain Bound Presence in Destiny 2, they will first need to complete the Nightmare Containment activity in the Derelict Leviathan, which is the hub for all new major missions and activities in Season of the Haunted.

Obtaining Bound Presence in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

For all new missions like the Nightmare Containment, the Derelict Leviathan will be the ultimate destination for all Guardians in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

In this activity, players will be able to get their hands on Bound Presence after they bind Vestiges of Dread at the Nightmare Harvester.

To obtain the key item in the game, Destiny 2 players will first be required to complete the following steps:

Partake in the Nightmare Containment activity that primarily consists of three tiers. There are four different objectives within each of the tiers, which will include missions like collecting Shards of Dread and even defeating mini-bosses to contain the Nightmares.

Players who are able to complete all of their activities within each tier will be rewarded with a heavy ammo box that will help them out with resources for the next one. As this is a multiplayer or rather a community event, guardians will be helped by others throughout all the tiers.

After completing the third tier of the Nightmare Containment in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, players will get to bind 500 vestiges of Dread at the Nightmare Harvester. This is the only source of obtaining Bound presence in the game and upon binding, they will be rewarded with the item.

Additionally, Bound Presence will be a guaranteed drop for Guardians on their first binding per character every week. It’s important that players obtain Bound presence before moving onto the next step which is the Sever mission.

Using the Bound Presence in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

After obtaining the Bound Presence, Guardians will then need to invest some time in completing the Sever mission with Crow. At the end of the mission, players will get the chance to open chests with the Bound Presence to get their hands on a Pinnacle Gear.

These armaments are perfect for helping players raise their Power Level for endgame activities such as the Grandmaster Nightfalls.

However, it is important to note that the key item is consumable and is a one-time use. Hence, by the end of the mission, when players open the chest, the Bound Presence will be consumed from their inventory.

Additionally, while players will be able to repeat the Sever mission as many times as they want, they will only be awarded with Pinnacle Gear once per week and per character.

Hence, Guardians will not be able to use the new mission to farm Pinnacle armaments in Season of the Haunted. However, players are advised to build up their collection of Vestiges of Dread every week before the Pinnacle Gear is available to them once again.

