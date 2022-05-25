How to get the Jotunn catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2's favorite toaster, Jotunn, is back in the spotlight once again. It is a Solar Exotic Fusion Rifle, that has been instilling fear in the minds of the Guardians since Year 2. While it doesn't require much to master Jotunn in PvP, it takes significant skill from a player to dodge an incoming Solar projectile from the weapon.

Furthermore, Jotunn now has a catalyst, which was added in with Season of the Haunted. Unlike other Fusion Rifles, this Exotic weapon is a bit odd when it comes to its ammunition. Instead of bolts, it fires a single Solar projectile that can one-shot any opposing player in the Crucible from miles away. Interestingly, the most recent catalyst will add two additional perks to the weapon. The article below will discuss this in greater detail.

Jotunn catalyst in Destiny 2: What it does and how to get it

Jotunn can be acquired from the Exotic Archive in the Tower. Players will need 1 Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Microphasic Datalattice, and 1 Ascendant Shard. It fires at 820 Charge Time, which is more than any Precision or High Impact Framed Fusion Rifle in the game. However, each projectile that acts as a Rocket Launcher can track anyone on the receiving end.

To get the catalyst, players will need to complete certain playlist activities, such as Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible. Typically, everyone will need to pick up the weapon first to get the catalyst to drop. Once acquired, the Fusion Rifle can be a masterwork by defeating 500 enemies.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Destinations tab (Image via Bungie)

Its intrinsic perk, Charge Shot, grants each projectile with a tracking shot that explodes and applies a burning effect within an AOE. The catalyst for this weapon also grants the weapon with two perks, such as Cornered and the new Incandescent.

Cornered applies a buff to the user when they are within 15 meters of 2 enemies. Charge and Draw Time gets reduced by 100 milliseconds, which further lingers for an additional 1.5 seconds. The Incandescent perk, added with the new Season of the Haunted, can apply Scorch to any targets that are close to the killed combatant.

Pattern & Catalyst section inside the Collection tab (Image via Destiny 2)

Powerful combatants and Guardians will be able to spread the Scorch over a greater radius. It works the same way as the Dragonfly perk, where players don't need any precision final blows to cause a Solar explosion. Scorch is essentially a debuff that can deal damage to enemies over time, similar to the poison damage from Thorn or Osteo Striga.

Upon stacking this Scorch status, enemies will ignite, causing them to explode and deal damage around a small AOE around them.

Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle with its new catalyst (Image via Bungie)

To ensure the process of acquiring the catalyst, players can head to the Collection tab from their inventory in Destiny 2, and go to the Patterns & Catalysts section. From there, players can head to the Exotic Catalysts section and look for the Jotunn catalyst right at the bottom of the list.

