5 best Fusion Rifles to use in Destiny 2 PvP (2022)

Fusion Rifles have come a long way in Destiny 2 PvP, where it has successfully instilled fear in every Guardian. Since the nerf on Aggressive Shotguns, players have adapted to a new meta that can one-shot opposing Guardians with ease while keeping a fair distance.

However, Fusion Rifles come with a small penalty for Charge Time. Usually, these weapon types come in multiple frames with differing Range and Impact damage. The higher Charge Time of a Fusion Rifle means that the weapon's damage output and Range will also be relatively higher than other archetypes.

Here are five of the deadliest Fusion Rifles for Destiny 2 PvP.

5 of the best Fusion Rifles for Destiny 2 PvP

1) Likely Suspect

Likely Suspect Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Likely Suspect was introduced with The Witch Queen expansion, which is pretty much tailor-made for quick kills inside PvP. With a base Charge Time of 460, this Rapid-Fire Framed weapon can one-shot Guardians from 17 to 20 meters away.

However, Stability is not a strong point for any Fusion Rifle. Likely Suspect's craftable nature makes it viable and guarantees a god-roll for everyone. Perks such as Firmly Planted and Successful Warm-Up can reduce the overall Charge Time by up to 50% with a kill while increasing the Stability with just a push of a button.

Perpetual Motion is a great option instead of Firmly Planted as well.

2) Main Ingredient

Main Ingredient Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Main Ingredient is the Fusion Rifle that started the meta of one-shotting PvP opponents from 20 to 25 meters off. Before the recent nerf on Firmly Planted was implemented by Bungie, pretty much everyone in the community got a god-roll Main Ingredient for free from Xur.

The perks were Firmly Planted and Tap the Trigger, which stacked the Accuracy and Stability of the weapon twice while crouching and holding down the trigger. Other perks such as Rangefinder worked well for the amount of Range it provided the users.

Even after the nerf, the Main Ingredient is still considered to be one of the deadliest Legendary Fusion Rifles in PvP.

3) Deliverance

Deliverance Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Deliverance is the latest Stasis Kinetic Fusion Rifle that shoots at 740 Charge Time but guarantees a one-shot kill with any perks from a 20-meter base range. It can be acquired from both the Acquisition and the Exhibition encounter.

It comes with perks such as Cornered and Perpetual Motion that can increase Stability and reduce Charge Time.

For the second column, Successful Warm-Up can help a lot, as it can reduce the existing Charge Time by 50%. Like other Precision Framed Fusion Rifles, the only trick to using this is to time shots well.

4) Jötunn

Jotunn Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

While Jötunn might look more like a toaster than an actual weapon, there is serious firepower hidden inside this little beast. Shooting at 780 Charge Time, this weapon fires a Solar projectile that can cover massive distances while tracking the enemy.

Additionally, the tracking projectile will explode and burn on impact within an area. The only way to avoid the projectile is by vaulting, baiting the user and hiding, blinking, dashing, casting barricades, or by sliding away using movement Exotics.

5) Snorri FR5

Snorri FR5 Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Yet another new Fusion Rifle in The Witch Queen expansion, Snorri FR5 can be acquired from the World Loot pool. Similar to Deliverance, it is a Precision Framed weapon that shoots at 740 Charge Time and sits in the Energy slot of the inventory.

Being a Void weapon adds a lot of perks to the new Void 3.0 subclass as well. Snorri FR 5 also rolls with Firmly Planted and Successful Warm-Up, which are some of the highest-rated perks for Destiny 2 PvP.

