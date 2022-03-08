Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple guide: Acquisition 

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple is a classic throwback to sign callouts from Last Wish, alongside relics from three different raids packed into one encounter. It tests an individual's patience, friendships, and skillsets as a whole.

Like many raid encounters, The Witch Queen expansion concludes with possibly one of the most mechanical-heavy raids in the game.

The following article will guide you through the core mechanics of the first major encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid, called Acquisition.

Guide to the Acquisition encounter in Destiny 2's Vow of the Disciple raid

1) Signs and callouts

All signs from Vow of the Disciple puzzles (Image via Destiny 2)

There are a total of 27 different signs that all six members of a fireteam need to remember. The above picture will help you coordinate with specific callouts, but it can be anything you want. As long as your fireteam is familiar with the callouts you're giving, everything's fine.

If it makes things any easier, you do not have to follow the image, but can come up with names of the signs among yourselves. Once you are familiar with all 27 signs, now comes the main room.

2) The encounter room

Acquisition room (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're inside the Acquisition, there will be two signs right in the middle signifying the division of the room. The two sides of the room are the "Light room" with the Traveler sign and the "Dark room" with the Pyramid sign.

There are three obelisks in the area, with one in the center, one on the left, and the other on the very right. In addition, nine different rooms with signs are located within this area, which you will need to enter to progress the encounter further.

3) The main mechanics

Two sides of the room, Dark on the left and Light on the right (Image via Destiny 2)

The main objective here is to provide offerings to all three obelisks present in the corners of the area. The encounter can be initiated by shooting the Darkness entity present in the middle. The same can be done to open all nine rooms.

Each one of the obelisks, however, will show you three different signs, signifying what each fireteam member needs to do here.

The top sign signifies the side where a Taken Knight has spawned. This can only be either the Traveler or the Pyramid. The second sign signifies the room that will spawn the Scorn Glyphkeeper. The third and final sign signifies the Glyphkeeper that is holding the correct Glyph inside the room. This can either be the Light or the Darkness sign.

If you're heading inside the room after seeing the second sign, communicate with your fireteam member and find out the correct sign for the Glyph. Once all three Glyphs are picked from three different rooms, look for the one obelisk that has all three Glyphs and shoot them simultaneously.

Repeat this for all three obelisks to complete the encounter. Shooting the wrong Glyph in the obelisk, not killing the Taken Knight, and letting adds attack the obelisk will wipe your fireteam.

4) Builds

Unstoppable Hand Cannon mod (Image via Destiny 2)

A fireteam of six needs to be split into three teams consisting of two players. One will be the roamer who will enter the room. The other is the protector who will clear adds and defeat the Unstoppable Champions.

Warlock's Vortex Grenade with Contraverse and Stasis Bleak Watcher are great for crowd control, alongside Gjallarhorn for killing the Champions. Hand Cannon, Pulse Rifle, and Glaives are some of the viable choices you have when it comes to stunning the Unstoppables.

Edited by Siddharth Satish