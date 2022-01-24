Destiny 2 Witch Queen raid: Power cap, release date, and more 

Each expansion in Destiny 2 is bound to have a new raid that sets up a different story parallel to the main one. After Last Wish, Garden of Salvation, and Deep Stone Crypt, the Witch Queen expansion is scheduled to have a new raid which is still unnamed.

However, TWAB (This Week at Bungie) recently announced the release date and time for this upcoming raid. Typically, there will also be a contest modifier on the first day to make things more challenging for the "World's First" participants.

The following article will break down the possible power cap that each player will need to take part in the raid's first day. Witch Queen's new unnamed raid will go live on March 5, 2022 at 10:00 am PST.

Details on the required power cap for the new Destiny 2 Witch Queen raid

As mentioned in TWAB, the floor cap for all players will be pushed to 1350. This means that veterans and new players alike will start the Witch Queen campaign with the same power level. From there, anyone can either do the main campaign or other open-world activities to reach the soft cap of 1500.

Changes to the blue drop won't apply to players who haven't reached the soft cap. They will, however, start dropping less once everyone reaches the power or the pinnacle cap.

This entire process needs to be done in roughly two weeks, and players have to reach the power cap sometime between February 22 and March 5.

The very concept of contest modifiers in raids has been in motion since Destiny 1. Usually, it drags down the power level of a player by 20 from the original encounter. The goal is to keep each fireteam participating in balance for the first 24 hours, so that everyone stays on equal footing.

For example, in Witch Queen, a player has to be 1530 to deal maximum damage and receive minimal injury from bosses. Anything above that power will have no extra effect on enemies, and anything below will have a rough time in the entire raid.

Contest modifiers in a Destiny 2 raid get disabled after a day. Players won't be able to get the first-day exclusive emblem if they can't finish the raid within that time limit. However, finishing it after that will be much easier.

