Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 25 to February 1): Devil's Lair Nightfall, Bonus Gambit ranks, and more

Season 15 enters another week as the next expansion of Destiny 2 draws closer. With less than a month remaining, players are expecting additional information on several changes that have already been announced by Bungie.

However, aside from the hype of Year 5 content, there are still a few things to be done before Season of the Lost bids farewell.

In the coming weeks, players can expect the Devil's Lair strike to be within the Nightfall pool with the usual modifiers. Gambit activity might see some action with bonus ranking gains, and the Crucible will host Team Scorched yet again.

Upcoming weekly reset and changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (January 25)

1) Nightfall

Destiny 2 Devil's Lair Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

Devil's Lair strike will be in the Nightfall pool, as players will have to push through the mixed forces of Hive and Fallen on Cosmodrome. Typically, Overload and Barrier Champions will be in the path of the Guardians alongside all three elemental shields.

Unique modifiers will include Arach-NO for increased incoming arc damage, and Sepik's Gaze for increased splash damage from enemies. Players have a chance to get either a Plug One Adept or an Uzume RR4 Adept on a Grandmaster platinum completion.

2) Bonus Gambit ranks

Gambit vendor (Image via Bungie)

The future of Gambit is not looking any better with the amount of the playerbase that currently takes part in it. While the arrival of Witch Queen might have something else in the store, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the game mode.

However, in the upcoming week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, players will gain bonus Infamy ranks after the end of every match. This will grant anyone a chance to reset Drifter's reputation and gather the Ascendancy Rocket Launcher or its ornaments.

3) Vault of Glass challenge

Vault of Glass (Image via Bungie)

Players can expect the next challenge in the Vault of Glass raid to be the 'Out of its Way' challenge. This is bound to the Templar boss encounter, where the only relic bearer on the team will have to keep Templar from teleporting.

After completing this challenge, players will get two chests at the end instead of one.

