The best Solar 3.0 build for Titans in Destiny 2

As in previous updates, the Titan subclass of Destiny 2 has seen an overhaul with Solar 3.0.

The Season of the Haunted has seen a shake-up when it comes to Aspects, Fragments, and Abilities. This makes for a bit of a confusing trip when first trying things out, but long-time players are happy to have something fresh.

Titan players will still be able to dish out massive damage and withstand powerful hits. The best build for a Titan in Destiny 2 will focus on damage output with some powerful abilities in place.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best Solar 3.0 build for the Titan class in Destiny 2

Subclass

A x3 Roaring Flame stack will make this Destiny 2 build a nightmare for enemies (Image via Bungie)

The various subclass abilities in Destiny 2 are the backbone of a good build. Here are those that make for a useful Titan, whether in PVE or PVP battles:

Hammer of Sol/Burning Maul : Both Super Abilities work. They benefit from the Roaring Flames damage buff and deal huge damage. Players can throw explosive hammers with Hammer of Sol or create rapid flaming tornadoes with Burning Maul.

: Both Super Abilities work. They benefit from the Roaring Flames damage buff and deal huge damage. Players can throw explosive hammers with Hammer of Sol or create rapid flaming tornadoes with Burning Maul. Towering Barricade : This class ability creates a large barrier of Light that can be used as cover.

: This class ability creates a large barrier of Light that can be used as cover. Throwing Hammer : This is another class ability. It sees the user throw a hammer to deal damage. Picking up the hammer recharges it, and if it connects with an enemy, players also receive the Cure buff.

: This is another class ability. It sees the user throw a hammer to deal damage. Picking up the hammer recharges it, and if it connects with an enemy, players also receive the Cure buff. Grenade : Any of the Thermite, Fusion or Incendiary grenades will work. This is the player's choice.

: Any of the Thermite, Fusion or Incendiary grenades will work. This is the player's choice. Roaring Flames : This Aspect ensures that Solar Ability kills and Ignitions grant the Roaring Flames buff. It increases Solar Ability damage and can be stacked up to three times.

: This Aspect ensures that Solar Ability kills and Ignitions grant the Roaring Flames buff. It increases Solar Ability damage and can be stacked up to three times. Consecration : The second Aspect allows players to activate their Melee Ability while sliding to leap into the air and launch a wave of fire. This causes damage and applies Scorch to enemies. Players can activate the Melee Ability again while in the air to slam down, create another wave and Ignite those Scorched enemies.

: The second Aspect allows players to activate their Melee Ability while sliding to leap into the air and launch a wave of fire. This causes damage and applies Scorch to enemies. Players can activate the Melee Ability again while in the air to slam down, create another wave and Ignite those Scorched enemies. Ember of Blistering : This fragment sees Grenade energy rewarded from defeating enemies with Solar Ignitions.

: This fragment sees Grenade energy rewarded from defeating enemies with Solar Ignitions. Ember of Ashes : Fragment two allows players to apply more Scorch stacks to enemies.

: Fragment two allows players to apply more Scorch stacks to enemies. Ember of Searing: The final Fragment grants Melee Ability energy after defeating Scorched enemies. It also provides +10 to the Recovery stat.

The abilities in this Destiny 2 build are meant for spamming. Doing so will leave enemies overwhelmed, and the player will have no problem netting kills and gaining their Super often.

Gear

Heart of Inmost Light will keep the abilities coming (Image via Bungie)

The gear used for this build backs up the subclass abilities above. Without gear, the abilities wouldn't be able to overcome the best players and toughest enemies Destiny 2 has to offer.

Here are some of the best gear that Titan players can use:

Heart of Inmost Light : This Exotic chest armor improves the regeneration of the Class, Melee and Grenade abilities. When one is used, the other two receive the brief buff.

: This Exotic chest armor improves the regeneration of the Class, Melee and Grenade abilities. When one is used, the other two receive the brief buff. Monte Carlo : When players get a kill with this Exotic auto rifle, it grants Melee Energy.

: When players get a kill with this Exotic auto rifle, it grants Melee Energy. Mods : For mods, players can go with Kinetic Siphon, Impact Induction, Bomber, Elemental Ordnance, Font of Wisdom, Melee Wellmaker, Explosive Wellmaker, and Bountiful Wells.

: For mods, players can go with Kinetic Siphon, Impact Induction, Bomber, Elemental Ordnance, Font of Wisdom, Melee Wellmaker, Explosive Wellmaker, and Bountiful Wells. Armor Stats: Choosing the right armor stats is important. High Resilience will allow Destiny 2 players to tank more damage. High Strength and Discipline help with gaining energy to use the Melee and Grenade abilities again.

The purpose of the listed gear is to make the abilities more accessible and the damage output of the Titan class nearly unstoppable. Nothing but fire and pain will rain down on the opposition.

