Enemies in Destiny 2 are having their damage scaled around a player's FPS

Destiny 2 has gotten a lot of updates over the last two years. While players have complained about the lack of content and activities in Year 1, proceedings have changed over the past three years.

The main issue is not the content drought, but the balancing of the sandbox. Bungie has been struggling to keep everything in check for the ongoing season, and it keeps getting worse every week.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are actively monitoring an increase in error code RUTABAGA.For more details, please see our Help Forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Post… We are actively monitoring an increase in error code RUTABAGA.For more details, please see our Help Forum: bungie.net/en/Forums/Post…

Recently, the Destiny 2 community has been on the receiving end of numerous issues. Notably, the most recent glitch is causing players to get banned from the game for minimizing.

However, there is another problem on deck where enemies are dealing more damage to players with high FPS.

This has been reported by a Reddit user named UselessDeadMemes.

Players with higher frames are receiving significantly more damage from enemies in Destiny 2

The issue in question here has been tested inside the ongoing sandbox of Destiny 2. It is mainly seen with the elite Cabal Colossus bosses, who shoot a special attack consisting of slug projectiles covering major distances.

Guardians with over 120 fps (frames per second) are getting one shot at a single projectile, while other players with lower framerates are having their health reduced according to the damage incurred.

A Cabal Colossus in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

There has been a video online which showcases the issue in detail. Although it dates back to April of this year, the video shows proof of damage reduction from Cabal projectiles after lowering the in-game frame rate. The same theory holds for hive ships inside the Shattered Realms, or Fallen ships in higher tier Nightfalls.

The bolts shot from the ship are seen to one-shot players with high fps, while those with lower framerates get away with multiple shots from the same source.

The community has tested this in PvP to see whether it works against other Guardians or not. Some have claimed that a single bullet can register twice from time to time.

There are a lot of bugs and glitches inside the Destiny 2 sandbox right now. Bungie has scheduled a major patch with the 30th Anniversary event that will hopefully fix and balance a lot of the problems currently present in the game.

