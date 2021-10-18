All seasonal challenges for week 9 in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost 

Season of the Lost is scheduled to be the most extended season of Destiny 2 Beyond Light. However, Bungie will not be increasing the number of weeks for the seasonal challenges as it will still be 10 by the end of 2 November 2021. Therefore, Guardians will only get these objectives to gain any boost in their Season Pass EXP.

The challenges for the ninth week require Guardians to do their usual weapons and subclass calibrations. In addition, a few objectives related to Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris and Legendary Astral Alignment have also been mixed in.

Players will need to complete these seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Week 9

1) Astral Assault

Destiny 2 auto rifle, Last Breath (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, Guardians will need to defeat combatants with auto rifles and melee attacks. Scoring kills inside the Astral Alignment activity will grant bonus progress.

Auto rifle kills required: 300

Melee kills required: 150

The rewards for completing this challenge are a specific amount of EXP and Wayfinder's Compass calibration level.

2) Legendary Ley Liner

Astral Alignment in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (Image via Bungie)

The latest difficulty option will be added in the upcoming week for Destiny 2's Astral Alignment. Guardians will be required to have a power level of at least 1320. This activity requires one completion on Legendary difficulty.

Legendary Astral Alignment completion required: 1

Guardians will be rewarded with a considerable sum of EXP after completing the challenge.

3) Trial by Firing Squad

Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

Similar to Astral Alignment, Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will have a brand new game mode called Freelance. Guardians might be acquainted with this from the likes of Survival or Iron Banner. To complete this challenge, players will need to win a total of 20 rounds by playing Trials solo next week or the week after.

Rounds required to win: 20

Guardians will be rewarded with a massive sum of EXP and a Trial of Osiris-only weapon.

4) Elemental Gambit

Gambit vendor, The Drofter (Image via Bungie)

Gambit will again see some action, as Guardians need to finish two matches with each elemental subclass equipped.

Gambit matches required with void subclasses: 2

Gambit matches directed with arc subclasses: 2

Gambit matches required with solar and void subclasses: 2

Bright Dust and another considerable chunk of in-game EXP will be rewarded upon completion of this challenge.

5) Armory-wide Calibration

Ascendancy power rocket launcher (Image via Bungie)

The fifth challenge for week 9 is a little grindy compared to the others. Guardians will need to calibrate all three types of weapons against enemies all over the system. Bonus progress will be granted with each defeated Champion.

Kinetic calibration required: 200

Energy calibration required: 200

Power calibration required: 200

As usual, completing this challenge will grant a vast number of EXP and Bright Dust.

6) Elemental Splicing

Warlock Shadebinder (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will need to equip all of their subclasses for this challenge. Strike activities inside Destiny 2 will require an arc, void, stasis or solar subclass equipped.

Strike completion with arc: 2

Strike completion with void: 2

Strike completion with solar and stasis: 2

Guardians will be rewarded with the "Plated Lupinus" shader, Challenger EXP and Bright Dust.

