Destiny 2 new Trials game mode, update 3.3.0.3, and matchmaking's future 

In the fifth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Bungie released their TWAB (This Week at Bungie) with details regarding Trials of Osiris and other fixes. After announcing a new game mode last week, Guardians will also be getting a double Trial reputation EXP, alongside matchmaking changes.

With more than two million solo players in the first week of the Destiny 2 Season 15 Trials of Osiris, Bungie has already considered a few things. However, fewer matches were played in the second week, with a 34% total drop in numbers. Flawless pools will be undergoing another change, giving more time for new players to have more breathing space.

Destiny 2 HOTFIX 3.3.0.3, Trials, and matchmaking

Trials changes

Guardians will access the newest game mode in Trials of Osiris with the daily reset on Friday. Normal Trials will be replaced as players will be going head-to-head inside a new playlist against each other until the weekly reset.

Trials Lab: Capture Zone is the newest game mode. Bungie announced that this mode will still be eliminated, with a few twists in the 3v3 PvP aspect. Once the round starts, the capture zone will be enabled within the 30-second mark. The Guardians are given two options here, as they can either try to capture the location or eliminate opponents like normal.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack TRIALS UPDATE!



Double Trials Rank Points for THIS WEEKEND! TRIALS UPDATE!



Double Trials Rank Points for THIS WEEKEND! https://t.co/osZCtbGkIv

The Capture Zone will contain a waypoint from the start of the round, alongside a timer calculating the countdown. This way, all six players inside the match will know precisely when and where the spot will be. In addition, the Zone will spawn in the middle of the Destiny 2 map during the first round, with the location changing as the match progresses.

Matchmaking and 3.3.0.3 update

One of Bungie's biggest goals was to keep matchmaking times low while getting matches with good connections and competitive outcomes. The initial two weeks have seen steady matchmaking timers, with just under 50 seconds per match. It has been pointed out that the only reason the timers have been that high is because of the matchmaking within the losing streak pool.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Trials of Osiris Statistics from Week 1 vs Week 2.



Week 1:

- Solo Wins: 23% of games.

- Blowouts (5-0 losses): 38% of games.



Week 2:

- Solo Wins: 36% of games.

- Blowouts (5-0 losses): 29% of games. Trials of Osiris Statistics from Week 1 vs Week 2.



Week 1:

- Solo Wins: 23% of games.

- Blowouts (5-0 losses): 38% of games.



Week 2:

- Solo Wins: 36% of games.

- Blowouts (5-0 losses): 29% of games. https://t.co/RekLZAwlE1

Additionally, an update to 3.3.0.3 has already been deployed to Destiny 2. It fixed an issue where weapons obtained from the Saints' reputation did not contain masterwork slots.

Lastly, Ager's Scepter catalyst can now gain bonus progress for destroying destructible walls inside the Shattered Realm.

