Are Warmind Cells still worthy in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost?

Since the launch of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Warmind Cells has rarely seen the light of day. While players are still obsessed with their old builds, their usage has significantly dropped since Bungie announced the nerf.

Warmind Cells are in-game items that drop after killing a combatant using a Seraph or an IKELOS weapon. However, these cells will drop only if there is an exclusive Warmind modification equipped within an armor. The main goal behind using one of these mods is to clear out a room full of fodders quickly.

Whether in the end game or casuals, the recent nerf has been fairly visible to the naked eye.

How Warmind Cells can be used in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

The current state of the Warmind Cells

The way each Warmind Cell works is relatively simple. One cell will drop after defeating a handful of enemies. Guardians will have to shoot and destroy the dropped cells based on the Warmind mod equipped with the armor. This will inflict damage or debuff the enemies within the vicinity.

Season of the Worthy introduced the entire mechanics of the Warmind Cells in Destiny 2 gameplay. Since then, it has been very overpowered inside the PvE. But like any other overpowered gear in Destiny 2, it eventually gets nerfed in the future.

Essential Warmind Cells were nerfed in terms of damage and range. Global Reach saw an increase in its cost from 1 to 3 and a decrease in radius from 20 to 10m.

Warmind Cell changes from TWAB (Image via Bungie)

Taking all the nerfs into account, from damage decreases to the range, Guardians cannot help but wonder if the changes are that drastic. Since these modifications were overused inside the casual and competitive playlists, they sit in a weird spot now instead of other mods for various reasons.

How and where to use Warmind Cells now in Destiny 2

While Warmind Cells looks to be overpowering enemies inside lower-level playlists, not everything's positive for the mods in its current state.

Before the nerf, they used to deal with solid numbers around the five-digit marks. Due to its excessive output and range, the Guardians made full use of it inside endgame activities.

Pre-Nerfed Warmind cell damage numbers (Image via demonjoefrance)

However, in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, every modification had its damage cut in half, alongside its range. The nerf has been working with the sandbox and has received a massive reduction in damage numbers inside PvE. Although the results might seem quite adequate, half the numbers tested are within low-level PvE activities.

Post-Nerf Damage numbers of Warmind Cells (Image via demonjoefrance)

The numbers don't mean that the cells are entirely useless for the endgame. The Guardian has to keep in mind that there are still Warmind mods that can blind and debuff enemies alongside protecting the wielder. Although the Destiny 2 Grandmaster isn't out yet, Warmind Cells can be assumed to underperform inside the high-level Nightfall activity.

Elysia// Oomfielord @Oomfielord Not using warmind cells ever again Not using warmind cells ever again https://t.co/Ga16GOjoy1

While the cells are of no use in Destiny 2 endgame due to significant nerf, they can pretty much make that up in the utility department. Armor modifications such as Warmind's Protection and Power of Rasputin can still be used. In addition, Protective Light paired with Warmind's Protection grants the user a 100% incoming damage reduction in front of a Warmind Cell.

