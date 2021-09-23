All three Illusory Barriers in Deceiving Appearances seasonal challenge of Destiny 2 

Each season in Destiny 2 brings in a lot of challenges that grant a huge number of EXPs and other materials as well. While some of them require the Guardians to complete seasonal activities, others are based on general weapon calibration that is pretty straightforward.

The entire Destiny 2 community now has access to the Exotic Trace Rifle called Ager's Scepter alongside its catalyst. Bungie has also thrown in a specific seasonal challenge to take care of breakable walls inside the Shattered Realm. It can only be acquired using the Exotic Trace Rifle.

Deceiving Appearances seasonal challenge and locations in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

The fifth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost has been quite busy from the get-go. Bungie released a total of seven seasonal challenges, alongside the catalyst for the new Exotic Trace Rifle. While half the players are busy testing this out inside both PvE and PvP, the other half is trying to earn EXPs as fast as possible to reach the required Grandmaster level next month.

While the seasonal challenge in question here has bugged itself, Guardians can now get around the shattered realm to find three separate breakable walls. Breaking these surfaces will provide Ascendant Anchors, which will further drop 30 Parallax Trajectories. In addition, it will also grant bonus progress for Ager's catalyst.

How to spot the Illusory Barriers in Destiny 2 Shattered Realm?

These Illusory Barriers are glittery rocks found scattered across the Shattered Realm. Guardians need the Ager's Scepter to inflict damage and break them. For the Deceiving Appearances seasonal challenge, players are required to align a total of six beacons and break three barriers inside this week's ascendant plane.

The first barrier can be found just beneath the last debris inside this week's Shattered Realm. Guardians have to stride through the path and look for a slope underneath the first mainland.

First barrier location inside Debris of Dreams (Image via Bungie)

The second barrier can be found by heading back to the main slope. Guardians will need to look for a slowed plane where Scorn enemies will spawn. A barrier is present through the path at the end of the cave.

Second barrier location inside Debris of Dreams (Image via Bungie)

The third and final barrier that Guardians need to find will be inside the cave, opposite the main open area. Players can track this location from the spawning point, and head straight until they find an open field with Scorn enemies. The barrier will be located inside the lighted cave entrance, to the right.

Third barrier location inside Debris of Dreams (Image via Bungie)

One thing to note here is that this particular Destiny 2 seasonal challenge is retroactive. Players can collect Ascendant Anchors by breaking the barriers, and gain progress for the Ager's catalyst as well.

