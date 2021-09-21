Bungie wants Destiny 2 Season 16 to have more value than its predecessors 

Bungie announced the release date of Destiny 2 Witch Queen in their most recent live showcase. As the Guardians eagerly await February next year, the fact that there's going to be another season releasing alongside it remains buried under all the hype. Since the game's release, the company has improved over time in providing weekly live service content in the form of seasons and quests.

Each expansion in Destiny 2 comes along with a season to go with, containing a separate story and other activities. While sometimes they are not the main focus of the content, Game Director Joe Blackburn has confirmed a few things they're looking to change with the Witch Queen.

Destiny 2 Season 16 and what the community can expect with the start of Witch Queen

In a recent conversation with Gamespot, Destiny 2 Game Director Joe Blackburn opened up about their plans regarding Season 16 next year. Since it will be released alongside the big expansion, Witch Queen, the company will be looking to bring in something for players to have an impact.

Blackburn added that Season 16 will be the next boiling point for them. This is mainly because of the troubles they have faced before with seasons releasing alongside expansions. He has also shed some light on veteran players having high-tier looting and the relevance of new gears with the start of each season.

Keeping this in mind, Bungie has promised to add in a lot of stuff for players to grind and engage with. Above everything else, the company wants players to value the current ongoing content of any season. This will further lead to them adding tons of new features and activities to do while leveling up. In addition, there will be gears that will help the Guardians for endgame activities.

Joe Blackburn also expressed his views and satisfaction at the rewards and stories from the last three Destiny 2 seasons. Keeping raids and dungeons in mind, the community can expect more regular content in terms of endgame activity throughout the years. Bungie is making sure to keep the feel of the raids as just part of the season rather than core content.

The company is pushing to find a model best suited for their sandbox and overall gameplay. Destiny 2 general manager Justin Truman later added that the world of the game is now "totally different" from what it was a year ago. Since the release of the first-ever season, the storytelling and the flow of events feel a lot more polished. The developers will be looking to add more content with each season starting next year with Witch Queen.

