Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 21-28): Bonus Trials Ranks, Devil's Lair, and more

Guardians will be busier than ever as Destiny 2 Season of the Lost enters its fifth week. The next seven days are going to be interesting as Mara Sov has already wrapped up the quest for the exotic Trace Rifle, Ager's Scepter. This leads only to the Wayfinder's Voyage Questline, where Guardians have to continue rescuing Techeuns.

In addition, Guardians will have to take on new enemies in the Nightfall strike, alongside a few Trials changes, and boosts in reputation ranks. This will help everyone in getting Trial engrams to further decode as many exclusive gear as possible.

Weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost for September 21

1) Wayfinder's Voyage

Wayfinder's compass in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (Image via Bungie)

The Guardians will have to dive deep inside the Shattered Realm once again to save another one of Mara Sov's Techeun. Up until now, there have been 30 steps completed in this Questline, out of a total of 52. So it is safe to assume that the last step will be in the next week, before the epilogue next year.

Alongside the seasonal quest, there will also be a set of new challenges that will reward players with Bright Dust and EXPs.

2) Nightfall strike

Devil's Lair strike boss Sepiks Prime in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Devil's Lair was the very first strike in Destiny 1, which has now been remastered alongside the entire cosmodrome with the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion. The main enemies that Guardians will most likely face are Fallens, with a few Hives along the way.

Keeping previous versions of the same Nightfall strike in mind, players might encounter all three elemental shielded enemies, with Overload and Barrier Champions.

3) Clash returns to Crucible

Destiny 2 Crucible game mode, Clash (Image via Bungie)

The clash will be back this week inside Destiny 2 Crucible lab. It is a very simple game mode, which works much like a team deathmatch.

The first team to get 75 total kills will win. If neither team secures the required number of kills, the team with the most number of kills at the end of the timer will be granted the win. Additionally, power ammunition will spawn in three locations within the duration, with one on either side of two teams, and one in a neutral zone.

4) Trials of Osiris

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

The Trials of Osiris has been the center of numerous discussions over the last two weeks. This has been the case mainly because of the massive rework it went through. Bungie will be launching a new game mode within the lab, hinted at as Zone capturing PvP. The Guardians will also be gaining bonus ranks after playing a match of Trials.

Special ammunition replenishment will be disabled after next week's Trials on revival. It will only be provided on kill or at the start of a new round.

