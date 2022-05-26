Riptide Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted is finally live. While the new update did not introduce as many weapons and new items to the game as the previous season, there is quite a bit of additional content that Guardians are enjoying right now.

One of the new weapons that made its way into the game is the Riptide Fusion Rifle, which many players are absolutely falling in love with. It has garnered a reputation for being one of the most versatile weapons in the new season, and Guardians are finding it to be quite effective in both PvE and PvP.

Riptide bears the Stasis Rapid-Fire Frame archetype that players have favored a lot in previous seasons when grinding out endgame content. The weapon itself has an amazing line-up of perks and is one of the easiest and most powerful armaments to come by in the new season.

Today’s guide will go over how players can get their hands on the new Riptide Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted and some of its amazing God Rolls to look out for.

Obtaining the Riptide Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Unlike the Opulent weapons that have made their return with the new season, the Riptide Fusion Rifle is significantly easier to get, and Guardians will not have to do much to get their hands on it.

Hence, to be able to obtain Riptide in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, players will be required to collect Engrams from Lord Shaxx in the Tower by playing in the Crucible. While Engrams are not a guaranteed drop by the end of every match, Guardians will be able to increase their odds of getting one by equipping the Prosperity Ghost Mod when launching a game in the Crucible.

While having it equipped, they will be able to get their hands on additional Legendary Gear pieces every time they win a match.

Best Riptide perks to look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

As Riptide is a playlist activity weapon, it has a variety of perks available at the moment that allow it to be incredibly versatile. Guardians can tailor make it to fit their playstyle and what they want to specifically use it for, allowing them to make separate loadouts for both PvE and PvP.

While it’s true that every Riptide God Roll has its own uses, there are certain perks that Destiny 2 players are advised to look out for when they obtain the Engram:

Barrel: Small Bore (+range, +stability)/ Polygonal Rifling (+stability)/ Fluted Barrel (+stability, ++Handling)/ Corckscrew Rifling (+stability, +range, +Handling)

Small Bore (+range, +stability)/ Polygonal Rifling (+stability)/ Fluted Barrel (+stability, ++Handling)/ Corckscrew Rifling (+stability, +range, +Handling) Battery: Enhanced battery (Increases battery size)/ Projection Fusion (+range)/ Accelerated coils (Increases chargetime at the cost of impact damage)/ Particle repeater (++stability)

Enhanced battery (Increases battery size)/ Projection Fusion (+range)/ Accelerated coils (Increases chargetime at the cost of impact damage)/ Particle repeater (++stability) Trait 1: Perpetual Motion (gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion)/ Field Prep (increases ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when crouching)/ Lead from Gold (picking up heavy ammo grants ammo to Riptide as well)/ Auto-Loading Holster (when holstered Riptide will automatically reload after a short time)

Perpetual Motion (gains bonus stability, handling, and reload speed while the wielder is in motion)/ Field Prep (increases ammo reserves. Faster reload, stow, and ready when crouching)/ Lead from Gold (picking up heavy ammo grants ammo to Riptide as well)/ Auto-Loading Holster (when holstered Riptide will automatically reload after a short time) Tier 2: Snapshot Sights (Faster time to aim down sights)/ Vorpal Weapon (Increases damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians when Super is active)/ Chill Clip (Direct hits with the top half of the magazine cause a detonation that slows nearby targets)/ Successful Warm-Up (Each final blow increases charge/draw speed)

The selection of the above-mentioned perks is quite subjective, and it’s advised that Destiny 2 Guardians pick those God Rolls that they are most comfortable with and which fit their playstyle the best.

