What could be the next subclass in Destiny 2? 

The concept of a subclass has been one of the most prominent features of combat in Destiny 2. While players can get a hold of different elemental skills to amplify their abilities, each has its ultimate capability. The three main classes, Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans, are the main protagonists of the story, each playing their part in their style.

Bungie implemented the "Stasis" system not too long ago through the Beyond Light expansion. In addition to Arc, Solar, and Void, the ice-based subclass can be tweaked and modified using fragments and aspects. However, the Witch Queen expansion is bringing in moderation to the Light subclasses as well.

While this does hint at players about no new subclasses, the community wonders what the new element could be. Going by the lore, features such as SIVA, Corruption, or even something called "Nightmare" have circled the community.

Corruption subclass seems likely to come next with the current sandbox in Destiny 2

The theories make a lot of sense with the current sandbox, as many recent trailers and teasers indicate one of these elements to become more and more viable. YouTube content creator Kujay shed some light by implementing his theory on probable upcoming subclasses.

While the video was published months ago, the upcoming exotic Osteo Striga inclined the favoured subclass towards Corruption rather than SIVA. Osteo Striga is an upcoming exotic Submachine Gun that shoots corrupted bolts. This might act in many different ways, as Thorn is the only weapon-type that deals with the same damage in the game.

One of the prominent exotics related to Corruption, Necrotic Grip, was introduced with Beyond Light. Its intrinsic perk, Grasp of the Devourer, can damage nearby enemies after kills. This can be further amplified using the Thorn Hand Cannon and probably the upcoming Osteo Striga.

Each weapon and armour in Destiny 2 consists of the four existing subclasses elements. However, there is still an ongoing mystery about the damaging output of Thorn, Necrotic Grip and Osteo Striga.

SIVA hasn't even made an appearance in the main game, while Corruption has been in the sandbox since Forsaken. With The Witch Queen arriving in a couple of weeks, the company might consider introducing a brand new subclass sometime after that.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar