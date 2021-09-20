Destiny 2's Warlock Exotic Necrotic Grip is broken inside PvE right now

The Destiny 2 community never falls short of finding new exploits and glitches inside this high-scaled MMO. Bungie sometimes has to vault content just to manage the main game's size, alongside weekly patches, for every sandbox change to keep the players satisfied at all costs.

However, aside from the recent exploits of the exotic fusion rifle Telesto, the community seems to be using exotic armor this time. The gear in question here is Warlock's gauntlets, Necrotic Grip.

It will be intriguing to see if Bungie takes similar steps as they did with the Hunter's Dance Machines.

Necrotic Grip and the recent exploit in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Necrotic Grip for the Warlock class was first introduced in the Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light. The exotic perk of the armor poisons an enemy combatant after damaging them.

Defeating that same combatant will spread the corruption to nearby targets within a radius. Guardians can get hold of this armor by running a legendary solo, Lost Sector.

After its release, the Destiny 2 community figured out an exploit with the exotic Hand Cannon Thorn, which also deals with poison damage to enemies. Defeating combatants with the weapon had the same effect on all the targets as damaging with a melee ability. This reduced the risk of inflicting poison by getting close to an enemy combatant.

Although this counted as an exploit, Bungie did not pay any heed to it whatsoever. They decided to keep it inside the game, granting Warlock the ability to defeat additional enemies and clear out a room within seconds.

One thing to note here is that the effect inflicted by Necrotic Grip works as far as a small mob goes. Since its overtime poison damage cannot kill an elite enemy, the corruption won't spread any further, and the effect will stop.

However, there is another effect that works the same way and synergizes with the Destiny 2 exotic gauntlet.

The bottom tree Dawnblade for the Warlocks inflicts burn damage on enemies from all sources. This includes grenades, melee, and even the super ability.

Much like the poison-spread, enemies can pass on their burn damage to any surrounding bodies, causing a chain reaction of endless explosion. At this time, however, any poison inflicting weapons such as the Thorn is not required.

