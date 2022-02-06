Free new emblem codes for Destiny 2 and how to get them (February 2022) 

Bungie released the Collector's Edition of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen expansion, and players have started purchasing it with less than three weeks remaining. This version of the expansion provides everyone with lore books, an exclusive emblem, and plenty of other goodies.

Amidst all that, four hidden codes had been decrypted by the community. These codes can be used on Bungie's official website to get four emblems in total. The Collector's edition also contains Ikora's Journal, which players can read here.

Redeem codes for all four emblems from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Collector's Edition

The codes for the new emblems are as follows:

6LJ-GH7-TPA: Sneer of the Oni.

PHV-6LF-9CP: Countdown to Convergence.

VA7-L7H-PNC: Liminal Nadir.

F99-KPX-NCF: Shadow's Light.

Each emblem can be distinguished by its different artworks and colours, but they might further vary with rarity. Like gears, emblems also come in green, blue, and purple. They can be acquired through special offers, open world, finishing a triumph, or completing an activity.

To redeem the codes, players can head over to Bungie's official website and paste them into the open space. It will then be delivered in the General section within the emblems tab.

Players sometimes use emblems to showcase their achievements in endgame content or exhibit something rare obtained in Bungie's shop. While Destiny 2 is by no means a Pay-to-Win game, players can still appreciate free content now and then, especially if it's a gift.

A Reddit user named Codyatwork uploaded screenshots on r/raidsecrets, which showcases code decryption and solving puzzles for the emblems. These images show every possible encryption and solution to those codes.

Liminal Nadir free emblem from Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Collector's Edition (Image via Reddit)

For example, one of the free emblems, Liminal Nadir, is shown to have printed on the fore-edge of Ikora's Journal. It is a hard copy that every Collector's Edition owner has gotten. This is probably the simplest one out of the four, as the other emblems required even more brainpower to decipher.

Collecting emblems for their profile is something many players have a knack for. The Witch Queen has its emblem for players who pre-order, alongside a few more bound to in-game content and activity.

