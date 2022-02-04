Upcoming Origin Traits in Destiny 2 adds extra value to new weapons in The Witch Queen

The long-awaited TWAB (This Week at Bungie) is finally up, as Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will be hosting game-changing features. The entire concept of weapon crafting was already announced by Bungie a few months ago. However, players get to see how each and every aspect of it will work in detail through the weekly blog post.

Bungie also talked about other changes in the new weapon drops, where gear from different factions and activities will have something called the "Origin Traits." The following article breaks down details on these traits and how they may affect the overall approach in high-tier activities.

What are Origin Traits in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen and how will they work?

Origin Traits will be present in a weapon to make it more unique in activities. All new weapons from every activity, alongside returning Trials and Nightfall gear, will be getting the Origin Traits in their third column. However, any old weapons won't have this perk, as it isn't retroactive in any way.

Each of these Traits has a simple guideline, which consists of both uptime and power output. To balance it out, Bungie has also explained that each weapon with an Origin Trait will have high uptime with medium power effect, or low uptime and high power effects.

With the release of The Witch Queen expansion, players can expect a total of 14 weapons with the Origin Trait alongside both the expansion itself and Season 16.

Activity-bound weapons will have the following Traits in them:

Trials of Osiris weapons will have Alacrity. This will grant 20 Reload, 20 Stability, and 10 Aim-Assist while playing Solo or being alive as the last member of a fire team.

Nightfall Strike weapons will have Stunning Recovery. This will further grant 60 Health, 40 Recovery for 3 seconds, and Magazine Refill after stunning a Champion.

Crucible weapons will have One Quiet Moment, where reload speed will be increased by 40 while out of combat.

Vanguard Strike weapons will have Vanguard's Vindication. This will work as a small siphon, as damaging enemies will grant the wielder with 7 health.

Returning weapons in the legendary engram (Image via Destiny 2)

In addition, The Witch Queen will also host the return of Year 1 foundry sets such as Omolon, Suros, Hakke, and Veist. Each of these weapons will be dropped with a unique Origin Trait, depending on the foundry. They are:

Suros Synergy: 40 Handling and 20% Flinch Resistance for 6s after reload.

Hakke Breach Armaments: Increased damage to Stasis turrets, vehicles, and structures.

Omolon Fluid Dynamics: Top half of the magazine will grant 20 Stability, 30 Reload Speed. Naturally, they will reduce as the magazine gets lower.

Veist Stinger: Chance of partial refill on enemy damage.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will go live on February 22, 2022, followed by a 14-hour scheduled downtime maintenance.

Edited by R. Elahi