The newest shader in Destiny 2 Eververse store applies RGB to the player's gear

With one week remaining before Destiny 2 Season 17, the community still hasn't got a single announcement to work with. The name and theme of the upcoming season remain to be seen as players look to the last TWAB in Season of the Risen for more information.
However, despite it being in its last week, Season 16 still has a lot to offer for players looking to earn their last bit of gear before the new rework comes into play. With all three playlists offering bonus ranks on streaks, anyone can get hold of the ritual weapons and their ornaments in a day's time.
Photo Finish is one of the newest additions to Destiny 2 this week, and players can buy it from the Eververse shop for 300 Bright Dust. The uniqueness comes from the glow it grants, and it also rotates the colors.
Destiny 2 newest shader adds an RGB effect to the player's equipment
Aside from ornaments, shaders are the only items that add to the look of a Guardian in Destiny 2. As the name implies, it adds "shades" to any equipment, be it armor, weapons, Ghost Shell, Sparrow, or a Ship. Season 14 introduced players to the transmog system, but shaders have been a prominent part of a player's aesthetics since 2014.
Eververse in Destiny 2 tends to sell shaders every week, whether old or new. Most of them depend on an individual's taste, while others can altogether drop jaws with the amount of beauty they add to a Guardian. The latest shader belongs to the latter group, where anything with an LED effect seems to change its lighting.
For example, the Mask of Bakris Exotic Hunter helmet has LED effects on its eyes. The same goes for Funnelweb and Fatebringer, where the LED parts of these weapons change their lighting when the shader is applied to them.
Players can spawn at the Courtyard waypoint at the Tower to get the shader and head towards the left path. The Eververse store can be found just below the stairs on the left of this path. Another way to head to the store is by opening the Director and going to the Store tab on the extreme left.
The shader can be found under the Bright Dust section of the Featured tab.