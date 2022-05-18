The newest shader in Destiny 2 Eververse store applies RGB to the player's gear

With one week remaining before Destiny 2 Season 17, the community still hasn't got a single announcement to work with. The name and theme of the upcoming season remain to be seen as players look to the last TWAB in Season of the Risen for more information.

However, despite it being in its last week, Season 16 still has a lot to offer for players looking to earn their last bit of gear before the new rework comes into play. With all three playlists offering bonus ranks on streaks, anyone can get hold of the ritual weapons and their ornaments in a day's time.

DestinyTracker🌐 @destinytrack



LAST WEEK for Season 16



LAST WEEK for Guardian Games



BONUS Crucible, Gambit, & Vanguard Ranks



Nightfall: The Ordeal - Scarlet Keep



Weekly Crucible Playlist: Team Scorched



Week 13 of Season 16 Begins NOW! #Destiny2 ~ Weekly Reset is LIVE! (5/17/22)LAST WEEK for Season 16LAST WEEK for Guardian GamesBONUS Crucible, Gambit, & Vanguard RanksNightfall: The Ordeal - Scarlet KeepWeekly Crucible Playlist: Team ScorchedWeek 13 of Season 16 Begins NOW! #Destiny2 ~ Weekly Reset is LIVE! (5/17/22) 🌐 LAST WEEK for Season 16🌐 LAST WEEK for Guardian Games🌐 BONUS Crucible, Gambit, & Vanguard Ranks🌐 Nightfall: The Ordeal - Scarlet Keep🌐 Weekly Crucible Playlist: Team ScorchedWeek 13 of Season 16 Begins NOW! https://t.co/w72QzjEWZU

Photo Finish is one of the newest additions to Destiny 2 this week, and players can buy it from the Eververse shop for 300 Bright Dust. The uniqueness comes from the glow it grants, and it also rotates the colors.

Destiny 2 newest shader adds an RGB effect to the player's equipment

Aside from ornaments, shaders are the only items that add to the look of a Guardian in Destiny 2. As the name implies, it adds "shades" to any equipment, be it armor, weapons, Ghost Shell, Sparrow, or a Ship. Season 14 introduced players to the transmog system, but shaders have been a prominent part of a player's aesthetics since 2014.

Tygersbyte | Tyson @TygersByte #Destiny2 @DestinyTheGame @KimberPrime @Jarvenis @DirtyEffinHippy

Highly recommend people try the new Shader "Photo Finish" with the following exotics

* Raijus Harness

* Transversive steps (Mindstriders)

* The Path of Burning Steps

* Geomag Stabilizers (Electromag)

* Synthoceps Highly recommend people try the new Shader "Photo Finish" with the following exotics* Raijus Harness* Transversive steps (Mindstriders)* The Path of Burning Steps* Geomag Stabilizers (Electromag)* Synthoceps #Destiny2 @DestinyTheGame @KimberPrime @Jarvenis @DirtyEffinHippyHighly recommend people try the new Shader "Photo Finish" with the following exotics* Raijus Harness* Transversive steps (Mindstriders)* The Path of Burning Steps* Geomag Stabilizers (Electromag)* Synthoceps

Eververse in Destiny 2 tends to sell shaders every week, whether old or new. Most of them depend on an individual's taste, while others can altogether drop jaws with the amount of beauty they add to a Guardian. The latest shader belongs to the latter group, where anything with an LED effect seems to change its lighting.

Funnelweb with and without the Photo Finish shader (Image via Bungie)

For example, the Mask of Bakris Exotic Hunter helmet has LED effects on its eyes. The same goes for Funnelweb and Fatebringer, where the LED parts of these weapons change their lighting when the shader is applied to them.

Players can spawn at the Courtyard waypoint at the Tower to get the shader and head towards the left path. The Eververse store can be found just below the stairs on the left of this path. Another way to head to the store is by opening the Director and going to the Store tab on the extreme left.

Eververse store Featured section (Image via Bungie)

The shader can be found under the Bright Dust section of the Featured tab.

Edited by Siddharth Satish