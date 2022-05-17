Destiny 2 Eververse store for the upcoming weekly reset (May 17) 

The last week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen is just hours away, and players will have one last chance to farm seasonal gears. Plenty of weapons and armor will be going away starting May 24, which makes the upcoming reset one of the most vital times to grind for gears that might prove useful with a subclass rework.

Collect your rewards Iron Banner ends tomorrow at weekly reset!Turn in your tokensRedeem those bountiesCollect your rewards Iron Banner ends tomorrow at weekly reset! ✨ Turn in your tokens ✨ Redeem those bounties✨ Collect your rewards https://t.co/EXQmYnJWhc

Thankfully, Bungie will be giving a boost to rank gains in all three playlists, making players work for any gear or ritual weapon. Typically, Eververse will also join in on the fun, as her shelf will bring in the last few introduced items from the Guardian Games.

Most of the items she has brought in alongside the annual event have all been listed previously with a silver price tag. However, Bungie has made most of them free to acquire, as Bright Dust can be earned by completing bounties and seasonal challenges.

All items available for Bright Dust in the upcoming weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season 16 (May 17)

The upcoming reset will bring in the last step for the Medallion Batallion and Shoot to Score questline in the Guardian Games. Players will be able to score points, earn Platinum rewards, and light up all eight torches for one last time to get the 'Platinum Torchbearer' triumph. This will also grant the 'A Good Sport' emblem.

The Give me a G Exotic emote (Image via Destiny 2)

Since Season 16 is coming to an end, players can attempt a total of 66 seasonal challenge completions to earn a huge pile of Bright Dust. Based on the seasonal challenges, anyone can get 75 to 300 Bright Dust upon completion. To make complete use of them, Eververse will be selling the following items:

Backstroke Shell (600 Silver Exotic): 2850 Bright Dust.

Power Nap multiplayer Legendary emote (800 Silver): 1250 Bright Dust.

Trophy Projection: 1500 Bright Dust.

Photo Finish shader: 300 Bright Dust.

Give me a G multiplayer Exotic emote (1200 Silver): 4250 Bright Dust.

Champion Shell (600 Silver Exotic): 2850 Bright Dust.

The Wedge Exotic Sparrow (800 Silver): 2500 Bright Dust.

Victory's Herald Exotic Ship (800 Silver from previous Guardian Games): 2000 Bright Dust.

High Score Legendary emote (500 Silver): 700 Bright Dust.

Guardian Games Projection: 1500 Bright Dust.

Vex Mythoclast ornament, Clast of its own (700 Silver): 1250 Bright Dust.

Vex Mythoclast Guardian Games ornament (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 Season 17 is all set to release on May 24.

