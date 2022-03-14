Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 4 (March 15) 

After commencing a brand new week in Destiny 2, Season of the Risen will bring in additional objectives in the form of a "seasonal challenge." As the weeks progress alongside the war with the Lightbearers, the number of challenges is getting reduced each time as well.

Instead of ten, week four will throw in a total of eight seasonal challenges for everyone to complete. Some of them consist of weekly activities, while others require players to perform general in-game tasks.

All eight Destiny 2 Season of the Risen seasonal challenges for week 4 (March 15)

1) Operation Elbrus: week 4

PsiOps Battlground (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to progress through the Operation Elbrus quest in Season of the Risen and focus Umbral Engrams on the H.E.L.M. war table. In addition, Runic chests need decoding at the end of each PsiOps Battleground for Risen Umbral energy.

Operation Elbrus week four completion required: 1

Risen Umbral energy: 32

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Insight.

2) Rippling Winds

Lucent Moths area in Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to collect Lucent Moths and destroy Darkness Rifts scattered around different parts of the Throne World. This is required for both the Lepidopterist and No Peeking triumph.

Lucent Moths: 3

Darkness Rifts: 3

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

3) Weapon Shape III

Exotic Glaives (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to level up the weapon mastery for a Shaped weapon and reshape the gear to complete this particular challenge.

Level up of the weapon required: 1

Reshaping of a weapon required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

4) Mod Collector

Season of the Risen artifact mods (Image via Bungie)

A total of twelve mods need to be unlocked in the seasonal artifact in Season 16. This challenge is retroactive, so anyone with unlocked mods will have their challenge completed beforehand.

Number of artifact mods that need unlocking: 12

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

5) Precision Calibration

Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, guardians will need to calibrate by landing precision shots using Linear Fusion Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Scout Rifles. Bonus progress will be granted after defeating Guardians.

Total points needed for completion: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) High-Value Hunter

Gambit (Image via Bungie)

Defeating powerful enemies inside Gambit will progress this challenge. Bonus progression can be further earned by defeating high-value targets inside a Gambit match.

Progress needed: 75

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) Iron Sharpens Iron

Iron Banner armor (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will simply need to complete Iron Banner matches to progress in this challenge. However, bonus progression can be earned with wins.

Points needed: 15

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

8) Darkest Nightfall

Glassway Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

Completion of a Nightfall strike is needed on Hero difficulty or higher for this challenge. The Glassway strike will be in the Nightfall category for the week.

Completion required: 3

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust, and Nightfall weapon.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi