All Lucent Moths location for week 3 in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (March 8) 

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen enters its third week with new activities and puzzles. Operation Elbrus enters its third step in the main questline, whereas the Vox Obscura gets its Master variant for Dead Messenger's catalyst.

However, many are still eyeing each week to complete the Lucent Moths for the Gumshoe seal. The following article lists down details on both the new locations and where you can get the Lucent Moths for the Lepidopterist triumph.

Lucent Moths location in Destiny 2 week 3 and how to get them

1) Temple of the Wrathful

Lucent Moth located inside Temple of the Wrathful (Image via Destiny 2)

Follow the steps as listed below:

Spawn on Quagmire's default waypoint and head towards the cave leading to Temple of the Wrathful

From there, take the portal and teleport to the wide-open area between Temple of the Cunning and Wrathful

Look to the right once you spawn and navigate towards an orange dome-like structure

You will need to defeat a bunch of Scorn enemies to unlock the dome and get the Lucent Moth for a Lepidopterist triumph.

2) Miasma

Lucent Moth located in the Miasma (Image via Destiny 2)

This piece of Moth is located on top of a tree branch located within the Miasma.

Follow the steps listed below:

Spawn in the Quagmire and head towards the main raid entrance to Vow of the Disciple

From there, look behind and go through the small path to the right

The tree opposite the raid entrance inside the Miasma (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're near the tree as shown in the image above, you can either use the "Heat Rises" top-tree Dawnblade to go directly up, or parkour your way from different trees to the Moth. Either way, picking that up will conclude this week's attempt at a Lepidopterist triumph.

You can even pick up Lucent Moths from the last couple of weeks by following the guide here.

Once you're with both the Moths, go back to Fynch and get inside the cave beside him. There will be two additional pages lying around on the backside of the cave. Interact and place the Moths to get two additional weekly triumphs in the Lepidopterist for Gumshoe.

