All Lucent Moths locations for weeks 1 and 2 in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen 

Savathun's Throne World of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen isn't just about the Scorns and the Hives fighting against each other in a massive open world. There are a lot of secrets hidden behind the newly implemented mechanics that are just waiting to be found.

With an expansion-based seal titled Gumshoe bound to The Witch Queen, Bungie has hidden numerous mysteries and puzzles throughout Savathun Throne World. With each passing week, players can find new bits and pieces scattered around the Throne World, with some things set to be active after the raid on March 5.

The following article breaks down the location for the Lucent Moths required for the Lepidopterist triumph.

Lucent Moths from weeks 1 and 2 in Destiny 2 Throne World

1) Quagmire (week 1)

Quagmire location of the Lucent Moth (Image via Destiny 2)

To get the Moth located in the Quagmire, spawn at the default location near Fynch and then head towards the "Extraction" Lost Sector. From there, you will see a small cave beside the deep sight located on the edge of the road.

Cave to the Lucent Moth in Quagmire (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeat the Witch and the additional Lucent Hives to claim the Lucent Moth inside the cave.

2) Apothecary (week 1)

Apothecary Lucent Moth (Image via Bungie)

To get to this location, navigate from Fynch to Temple of the Wrathful within the Throne World. To get there, spawn at the default waypoint and head straight until you find a small cave with a huge light bulb at the entrance.

Entrance to Temple of the Wrathful (Image via Bungie)

Once you're inside the Temple of the Wrathful, take the portal and head left through a small cave entrance until you face another green-colored portal at the end of the room. Going through that will spawn you inside the Apothecary. Now just follow the road until you find yourself outside on a bridge with deep sight.

Bridge with deep sight (Image via Bungie)

Simply interact with the deep sight and destroy the five runes to get the Lucent Moth to spawn.

3) Alluring Curtain (week 2)

Moth Keeper in the Alluring Curtain (Image via Destiny 2)

To get this Lucent Moth, head to the Alluring Curtain via the small platform located on the right side of the Florescent Canal entrance. From there, go to the first deep sight located across the bridge near the statue of a Hive Thrall. After interacting with the first deep sight, follow the path until you come across another deep sight near multiple Hive statues.

First deep sight (Image via Destiny 2)

Second deep sight (Image via Bungie)

Follow the road using deep sight until you come across a yellow-bar witch boss called Ir Olena, Moth Keeper. The Lucent Moth will spawn after killing this boss.

4) Temple of the Cunning (week 2)

Lucent Moth in Temple of the Cunning (Image via Bungie)

For this location, head towards the same path as the Temple of the Wrathful portal and keep going straight after passing through. The path is pretty much one way, so keep following the road until you reach a small room full of Scorn enemies and a platform in the middle. The Lucent Moth can be found on the second pillar to the left.

Way to the Lucent Moth (Image via Bungie)

These Lucent Moths can be turned in for collection inside the cave near Fynch. Doing so will also complete part of the Lepidopterist triumph in Gumshoe.

Edited by Siddharth Satish