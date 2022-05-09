Destiny 2 upcoming Eververse store inventory for weekly reset (May 10)

Like numerous activities and rewards in Destiny 2, the Eververse store also undergoes some core changes with its shelf after a weekly reset. Players often tend to look for their favorite ornaments, shaders, and emotes in exchange for Bright Dust, as Silver requires real-life currency to purchase.

Bright Dust is farmable via additional bounties and seasonal challenges, as most Exotic items from the Eververse store get sold for an approximate price of 2,000. With the upcoming weekly reset being a little over 24 hours away, players should be aware of the listed Bright Dust items that will be on the shelf on May 10.

All upcoming Eververse items for Bright Dust in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen weekly reset (May 10)

After the annual event Guardian Games 2022 went live, players were able to use Bright Dust to purchase numerous items and exclusive armor pieces from the store. Each of these sold for around 6000 Bright Dust, which is roughly equivalent to 120 additional bounties from vendors.

The upcoming weekly reset will hold the next bit of the Guardian Games quest, where everyone will be able to light up two additional Platinum torches to progress into the Platinum Torchbearer triumph and "A Good Sport" emblem. The Iron Banner will also run for one last time in Season 16.

Power Lift emote in Destiny 2 Guardian Games (Image via Bungie)

Eververse, however, will be bringing in a lot of new items for players that prefer esthetics over combat. These items will be available for a week, rotating out by getting replaced with new ornaments, shaders, and emotes. For the Week 12 Shop, Guardians will be able to get the Victory Lap Sparrow for 2,500 Bright Dust.

Upcoming Sparrow is known as Victory Lap for Guardian Games (Image via Destiny 2)

Other items include a Legendary emote called "Power Lift", which is a new item available for 700 Bright Dust. The latest Ghost projection is known as the "Laurel Wreath Projection", and can be picked up for 1500 Bright Dust. One of the shaders from the previous edition of Guardian Games will be available on sale as well.

#Sponsored Shell (Image via Destiny 2)

The shader is known as "Up for Grabs", which will be available for 300 Bright Dust. Other items on the shelf include:

The Exotic emote, known as the "Torch Light", can be bought for 3250 Bright Dust.

"#Sponsored Shell" Ghost shell for 2850 Bright Dust

"Lawn Mower" Exotic Sparrow for 2500 Bright Dust.

There will also be a multiplayer Legendary emote called Celebrated and Elevated, which will be up for grabs in exchange for 1250 Bright Dust. The Heir Apparent ornament for Guardian Games will cost players 1250 Bright Dust as well.

Celebrated and Elevated Legendary emote in Guardian Games 2022 (Image via Bungie)

Another Exotic ship, known as Team Spirit, can be picked up by players for 2000 Bright Dust. The last item on the Eververse store available for Bright Dust will be the Legendary Titan Ghost projection, which will be on sale for 1500 Bright Dust.

