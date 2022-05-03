Destiny 2 Eververse weekly reset will bring in Guardian Games ornament (May 3) 

Destiny 2 annual events grant a lot of stuff for players looking to participate. On the surface, it might seem like just another event where everyone will have to be competitive to be the superior class. However, Guardian Games offers a lot of fashionable options for players since Eververse doesn't miss out on significant activities.

Like every week, Destiny 2's ornament shop will bring in a lot of new items for everyone to put on. From Ghost shells to new class-exclusive armor sets and shaders, this year's Guardian Games will test a player's stock of Bright Dust and how much they can spend.

This article goes through the upcoming items that will be available in the Eververse Store after the Week 11 reset on May 3.

Eververse store items for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Week 11 (May 3)

The weekly reset on May 3 will bring in the much-awaited Guardian Games alongside new mechanics, weapons, and old exotics. However, one other thing that players will need to look out for is the bonus gain in Trials ranks, starting May 6.

Bungie will also be handing out emails for the Freelance map vote after the reset so that the community can be happy about the choice of the map in Freelance. The Title SMG will be the center of attraction in this year's annual event due to it being a Void weapon. The weapon also comes with a unique Origin Trait.

Eververse, on the other hand, has a lot to offer players in terms of shaders and ornaments. Each week, she brings in a featured shop that showcases rare items available for a limited time. Additionally, players often gather Bright Dust from numerous sources, especially when purchasing these rare items.

Half Volley Ghost shell (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Week 11 shop, Eververse will bring in the Half Volley Exotic Ghost Shell, a tennis ball-themed shell introduced in the previous annual event. However, players who have missed out could get it for 2850 Bright Dust this week. Additionally, the Cherry Blossom Transmat entrance will be on sale for 450 Bright Dust.

The Rivalry Blacksand shader will return to the Guardian Games this week, alongside a brand new exotic emote called the "Reigning Champion" for 3250 Bright Dust. Other items include the Plush Exotic Ghost shell for 2850 Bright Dust and the Frontrunner Exotic Ship for 2000 Bright Dust.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee