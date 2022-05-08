How to light all torches in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

While Destiny 2 Guardian Games is mostly about annihilating combatants using class abilities, there are some practices that Guardians often take part in. This year, the annual event has come bearing a new structure with weapons and other gears.

However, you will see a minor renovation of the Tower, where each side has torches on top of white pillars. Players can interact with these torches after reaching a particular questline tied to the Guardian Games. These quests are the Medallion Batallion and Shoot to Score.

This article will guide you through both the quests and show you how to light up the torches in the Tower.

Guide to lighting all the torches in Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022

1) Guardian Games: Medallion Batallion

Medallion Battalion quest in Guardian Games 2022 (Image via Destiny 2)

The Medallion Battalion questline is for lighting the torches on the left side of the podium. Usually, the event grants players a chance to gather Laurels and medals after defeating combatants and completing activities. The Medallion Batallion quest can be acquired after completing the Best in Class quest.

This Best in Class quest is an introduction to the Destiny 2 event, which will open a lot of features such as depositing medals, new playlists, and lighting the torches. The Medallion Battalion questline consists of 15 steps which are time-gated, allowing players to complete five steps each week.

The steps required to complete the quest are as follows:

Deposit medallions at the podium on the Tower. This will earn a point for the class. Doing this will also fill up the quest progression bar in the first step.

Filling the meter will unlock the Bronze tier and grant a Guardian Games bronze reward.

Higher tiers such as Silver, Gold, and Platinum can be unlocked by gathering more medallions.

All torches and rewards need to be acquired by the end of the week.

The exact process needs to be repeated after the reset for the next two weeks.

Lighting all the torches on the left side of the podium will grant random Legendary gear, which consists of both armor and weapons.

2) Shoot to Score

Shoot to Score questline in the Guardian Games 2022 (Image via Destiny 2)

The Shoot to Score questline is finally doable with the recent daily reset, where players can launch the Competitive Guardian Games playlist from the Tower. While the first step requires everyone to complete the Training playlist, the following five steps ask players to unlock Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers within the competitive playlist.

Earning the Platinum tier on the first try will complete all the steps at once, letting players light all the torches on the right side of the podium. The Gold and Platinum torches will grant The Title SMG with double perks as well as Ascendant Shard and Enhancement Cores.

Lighting the torches on the Platinum tier will grant everyone a Platinum Torchbearer triumph, further rewarding players with this year's emblem. These objectives must be completed in the following weeks, as the quest mentioned here is time-gated until 17 May.

Gaining the highest score in the competitive playlist will also add a Best in Tower buff to players, granting a glow effect to the Guardians.

