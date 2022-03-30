All emblem codes for Destiny 2 and how to get them (March 2022)

Emblems in Destiny 2 have been known to shape the Guardian's inventory in its own way. If a weapon or gear can forge a player for high-tier activities, shaders and emblems, make sure one looks the part. They can come in all colors and shapes, as getting your hands on exotic or rare items can spark interest in others.
In the last few months, the community has seemed to get hold of a few of these emblems that are mostly free to claim even now. Some of them have been available since last year, while a few of them were issued in March 2022. The following article lists the redeem codes for all free emblems available now.
Free redeem codes for all available emblems in Destiny 2 for March 2022
All redeemable codes for Destiny 2 are as follows:
- VA7-L7H-PNC: Liminal Nadir
- PKH-JL6-L4R: Tangled Web
- F99-KPX-NCF: Shadow’s Light
- 6LJ-GH7-TPA: Sneer of the Oni
- PHV-6LF-9CP: Countdown to Convergence
- L7T-CVV-3RD: Heliotrope Warren
- 3VF-LGC-RLX: Insula Thesauraria
- 7CP-94V-LFP: Lone Focus, Jagged Edge
- 7D4-PKR-MD7: Sequence Flourish
- 7F9-767-F74: Sign of the Finite
- 7LV-GTK-T7J: Future In Shadow
- A7L-FYC-44X: Flames of Forgotten Truth
- FJ9-LAM-67F: Binding Focus
- JD7-4CM-HJG: Illusion of Light
- JDT-NLC-JKM: Ab Aeterno
- JNX-DMH-XLA: Field of Light
- JYN-JAA-Y7D: Galilean Excursion
- ML3-FD4-ND9: Be True
- N3L-XN6-PXF: The Reflective Proof
- RA9-XPH-6KJ: Cryonautics
- X4C-FGX-MX3: Note of Conquest
- X9F-GMA-H6D: The Unimagined Plane
- XFV-KHP-N97: The Visionary
- YRC-C3D-YNC: Spicy Ramen Emblem
- JVG-VNT-GGG: Cоняшник
On March 11, Bungie handed out a free emblem called "Cоняшник," to symbolize hope and express peace. Aside from releasing different free emblems throughout the month, Destiny 2 Community Manager decided to play a little game with players in February, where she hid the secret code of the Tangled Shore emblem.
The code for the legendary emblem was hidden in a TWAB (This Week at Bungie) alongside bold letters and hyperlinks.
How to redeem these emblem codes?
To redeem the emblem codes, follow these steps:
- Head to Bungie's official website.
- Login using the credentials of your respective platform.
- Head to the code redemption page of Bungie by clicking here.
- Simply type in the code you want to redeem.
To get the emblems in-game, follow these steps:
- Launch Destiny 2 and select any one of your created characters.
- Head to the "Collection" tab and look for the "Flair" section.
- Click on Emblems and look for your emblems in the General section.
You will need to reacquire each one of these emblems to make them appear in your inventory.