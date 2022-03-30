All emblem codes for Destiny 2 and how to get them (March 2022)

Emblems in Destiny 2 have been known to shape the Guardian's inventory in its own way. If a weapon or gear can forge a player for high-tier activities, shaders and emblems, make sure one looks the part. They can come in all colors and shapes, as getting your hands on exotic or rare items can spark interest in others.

In the last few months, the community has seemed to get hold of a few of these emblems that are mostly free to claim even now. Some of them have been available since last year, while a few of them were issued in March 2022. The following article lists the redeem codes for all free emblems available now.

Free redeem codes for all available emblems in Destiny 2 for March 2022

All redeemable codes for Destiny 2 are as follows:

VA7-L7H-PNC: Liminal Nadir

PKH-JL6-L4R: Tangled Web

F99-KPX-NCF: Shadow’s Light

6LJ-GH7-TPA: Sneer of the Oni

PHV-6LF-9CP: Countdown to Convergence

L7T-CVV-3RD: Heliotrope Warren

3VF-LGC-RLX: Insula Thesauraria

7CP-94V-LFP: Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

7D4-PKR-MD7: Sequence Flourish

7F9-767-F74: Sign of the Finite

7LV-GTK-T7J: Future In Shadow

A7L-FYC-44X: Flames of Forgotten Truth

FJ9-LAM-67F: Binding Focus

JD7-4CM-HJG: Illusion of Light

JDT-NLC-JKM: Ab Aeterno

JNX-DMH-XLA: Field of Light

JYN-JAA-Y7D: Galilean Excursion

ML3-FD4-ND9: Be True

N3L-XN6-PXF: The Reflective Proof

RA9-XPH-6KJ: Cryonautics

X4C-FGX-MX3: Note of Conquest

X9F-GMA-H6D: The Unimagined Plane

XFV-KHP-N97: The Visionary

YRC-C3D-YNC: Spicy Ramen Emblem

JVG-VNT-GGG: Cоняшник

🥤𓃦𓆃  @ScarletF0XX



F99KPXNCF = Shadow's Light

6LJGH7TPA = Sneer of the Oni

YRCC3DYNC = Spicy Ramen

7D4PKRMD7 = Sequence Flourish

X9FGMAH6D = Unimagined Plane

XFVKHPN97 = Visionary

A7LFYC44X = Forgotten Truth

JDTNLCJKM = Ab Aeterno

N3LXN6PXF = Reflective Proof



More below DESTINY 2 Emblem Codes:F99KPXNCF = Shadow's Light6LJGH7TPA = Sneer of the OniYRCC3DYNC = Spicy Ramen7D4PKRMD7 = Sequence FlourishX9FGMAH6D = Unimagined PlaneXFVKHPN97 = VisionaryA7LFYC44X = Forgotten TruthJDTNLCJKM = Ab AeternoN3LXN6PXF = Reflective ProofMore below DESTINY 2 Emblem Codes:F99KPXNCF = Shadow's Light6LJGH7TPA = Sneer of the OniYRCC3DYNC = Spicy Ramen7D4PKRMD7 = Sequence FlourishX9FGMAH6D = Unimagined PlaneXFVKHPN97 = VisionaryA7LFYC44X = Forgotten TruthJDTNLCJKM = Ab AeternoN3LXN6PXF = Reflective ProofMore below ⬇️ https://t.co/Gv5HzQJ5bS

On March 11, Bungie handed out a free emblem called "Cоняшник," to symbolize hope and express peace. Aside from releasing different free emblems throughout the month, Destiny 2 Community Manager decided to play a little game with players in February, where she hid the secret code of the Tangled Shore emblem.

The code for the legendary emblem was hidden in a TWAB (This Week at Bungie) alongside bold letters and hyperlinks.

How to redeem these emblem codes?

To redeem the emblem codes, follow these steps:

Head to Bungie's official website.

Login using the credentials of your respective platform.

Head to the code redemption page of Bungie by clicking here.

Simply type in the code you want to redeem.

Emblem page (Image via Bungie)

To get the emblems in-game, follow these steps:

Launch Destiny 2 and select any one of your created characters.

Head to the "Collection" tab and look for the "Flair" section.

Click on Emblems and look for your emblems in the General section.

You will need to reacquire each one of these emblems to make them appear in your inventory.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul