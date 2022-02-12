All free emblems codes and how to get them in Destiny 2 right now (February 2022)

As The Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2 draws closer, now is the final chance to get anything related to the previous seasons. While weapons and armor create the very core of a player's inventory, emblems do hold a special place in everyone's catalog.

Emblems in Destiny 2 can be acquired from a lot of places. Bungie gives them away to Guardians to showcase and change the outlook of an entire profile. However, there are a lot of free codes just waiting to be redeemed.

Emblem codes available for free redemption in Destiny 2 right now

There are a total of 13 new emblem codes currently usable. Since they were handed out on pretty random occasions, numerous gamers failed to pick them up with time. However, each code listed below is available for redemption.

A Classy Order: YRC-C3D-YNC

Cryonautics: RA9-XPH-6KJ

Sequence Flourish: 7D4-PKR-MD7

Shadows Light: F99-KPX-NCF

Be True: ML3-FD4-ND9

Galilean Excursion: JYN-JAA-Y7D

Heliotrope Warren: L7T-CVV-3RD

Countdown to Convergence: PHV-6LF-9CP

Tangled Web: PKH-JL6-L4R

Future in Shadow: 7LV-GTK-T7J

The Visionary: XFV-KHP-N97

Sneer of the Oni: 6LJ-GH7-TPA

Liminal Nadir: VA7-L7H-PNC

The latest emblem code handed out by Bungie was the Tangled Web Universal emblem. It is based on the theme of Tangled Shore, which also contains a logo of Spider on it. With Forsaken and Tangled Shore going away with The Witch Queen expansion, perhaps this is one final goodbye to the Fallen Baron.

What's interesting regarding this emblem was how it was handed out. Liana Ruppert, Destiny 2 Community Manager, sneaked in a code within the recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie). While it wasn't visible to the naked eye, the code was hidden behind bold letters and hyperlinks.

How to redeem the codes and use them in-game?

The "Flair" section (Image via Bungie)

To redeem these codes, users need to copy them and head to Bungie's official code redemption page. They need to log in using the credentials to the platform they are playing on. The code must be pasted in a blank space just above the "Redeem" button.

The emblem can be found within the General tab of the "Flair" section.

