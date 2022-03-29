Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 6 (March 29)

Seasonal challenges are back yet again in Destiny 2, bringing forth an array of new EXP points and rewards upon completion. This also helps build up points in seasonal artifacts, contributing to unlocking the mods as well as adding to the bonus.

The following article breaks down all the upcoming seasonal challenges in March 29 reset. The list mostly consists of stunning Champions, masterwork armor, and completing the Legend PsiOps: Cosmodrome.

All available seasonal challenges from the next Destiny 2 weekly reset on March 29

1) Legendary PsiOperative II

Final boss in Cosmodrome (Image via

After dealing with the EDZ boss last week, players will now have to take on the combined forces of Fallen and Hive in the Cosmodrome. Completing these PsiOps will grant everyone a chance at Deepsight seasonal weapons.

The seasonal challenge will conclude after the PsiOps boss gets killed, and everyone gets an additional War Table reputation rank.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Insight.

2) Light Reclaimer II

Light Hoarder in EDZ PsiOps Battleground (Image via Bungie)

Light Hoarders are Hive Knights that can be found inside Normal and Legend PsiOps. They are categorized as bosses and have a yellow health bar. Similar to last week, players will need to take care of these Hive Knights once again inside the Cosmodrome.

The Light Hoarder in Cosmodrome can be found right near the entrance on the Divide.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Insight.

3) Apex Armorer

Renewal Grasp exotic in Hunters (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to masterwork a piece of armor, be it legendary or exotic.

Since the Ascendant Shards are unavoidable when it comes to masterwork, getting one might require a bit of grinding. Players can either try their luck inside a Master Nightfall or reach rank 16 on any vendor for the first time.

Rewards: Challenger XP+, and Bright Dust.

4) Absolutely Stunning

Champion enemies (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to stun a total of 50 Champion enemies. This can be done anywhere in the system, including Lost Sectors, Raids, and even Nightfall strikes.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

5) Done and Dusty

Reckless Endangerment Done and Dust Crucible ornament (Image via Bungie)

To get this ornament, players need to max out Shaxx's reputation twice. This is usually recommended during a Valor boost week, as it only takes a few matches to reach rank 16.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

