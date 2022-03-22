Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 5 (March 22) 

Seasonal challenges are back in Destiny 2, where each objective is scheduled to grant players XP and other rewards. Like every other week, Season of the Risen will carry on despite last week's conclusion to the Operation Elbrus questline.

The Hive Lightbearers are still significant, and the PsiOps Battlegrounds will bear additional difficulties.

Starting March 22, the three-player seasonal activity will host another difficulty variant, Legend. Like the Astral Alignment in Season of the Lost, PsiOps Battlegrounds will have seasonal challenges tied to the new mode.

The following article breaks down all the upcoming seasonal challenges in week 5 of Season 16.

All upcoming Destiny 2 Season of the Risen challenges for week 5 (March 22)

1) Legendary PsiOperative I

PsiOps Battlegrounds, Psions holding a light-bearer inside mindscape (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, Bungie will be implementing a new difficulty for the PsiOps Battlegrounds. This will make the fight against the Lucent brood even more challenging. While the nature of the enemies hasn't been revealed yet, players can expect the required power level to be 1550 or 1560.

Guardians will need to complete the PsiOps Battlegrounds: EDZ on Legend difficulty to finish this challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Insight.

2) Light Reclaimer I

Savathun's illusion inside the mindscape (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, kill Lighthoarders inside PsiOps Battlegrounds EDZ. Players seem to miss this enemy-type as they are relatively new, added with the third week's quest. Killing Lighthoarders also grant progress towards the "Over Your Dead Body" triumph alongside "Acts of Mercy" lorebook.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Insight.

3) Voices Silenced

Dead Messenger Wave-framed Grenade Launcher (Image via Bungie)

Simply finish the Vox Obscura exotic mission to complete this objective. Upon completion, players will be given the Dead Messenger Exotic Grenade Launcher. The same task needs to be finished in Master difficulty for the catalyst.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

4) Dangerous Conduct

Reckless Endangerment Vanguard ornament, Stalwart (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to reach Rank 16 on any vendor present in the Tower. The fastest way to do this will be by playing Gambit from March 22 to 29, as the PvPvE game mode will grant increased Infamy ranks after completing a match.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

5) Into the Void

Nightstalker Void subclass of Hunter (Image via Bungie)

A total of 200 Guardians need to be defeated inside the Crucible or Gambit to complete this challenge. Bonus progression will be granted if a kill is scored via Void abilities.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Besting the Worst

Fikrul the Fanatic (Image via Destiny 2)

Five Scorn and Hive bosses need to be defeated inside strikes or Vanguard playlist activity to complete this challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

