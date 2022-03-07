Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 3 (March 8) 

A new week in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen means new seasonal challenges for everyone. Bungie will add to the weekly mission of Operation Elbrus' questline, following the slow battle between Vanguard and the Lightbearing Hives. However, there will also be other objectives granting XP and numerous rewards to players.

The following article lists out the seasonal challenges coming in week 3 of Season of the Risen.

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen seasonal challenges for week 3

1) Operation Elbrus: week 3

Operation Elbrus main quest cutscene (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players need to progress through the ongoing weekly questline, Operation Elbrus. It usually involves completion of the PsiOps Battlegrounds activity and looting the Runic chest at the very end.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Insight.

2) Challenge of the Disciple

The Witch Queen campaign (Image via Bungie)

Any one of the chosen campaign missions in the given week needs completion in either the Hero difficulty or above. Doing so gives players a chance to drop Pinnacle gears and earn the seasonal challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

3) Weapon Shape II

Deepsight Resonance in weapons (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to extract the Resonant Element by progressing any Deepsight Resonance in a red-bordered weapon. This can be easily done by leveling up the Attunement Progress to 100%.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

4) EDZ Patrol

European Dead Zone (Image via Destiny 2)

This challenge can be completed by simply running Patrols, Public Events, Lost Sectors, and Bounties on EDZ. Finishing a Public Event in Heroic has a chance to grant bonus progression to the objective.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

5) Power Broker

Destiny 2 character power level 1550 (Image via Bungie)

Players need to power up their respective characters up to 1550 by doing numerous in-game activities. From vendor bounties to Nightfall runs and playlist activities, Guardians have a chance to get high power gear to reach the power cap of 1550.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) Long-Range Calibration

Vow of the Disciple raid exotic Pulse Rifle (Image via Bungie)

Defeating combatants on EDZ using Pulse Rifle, Bows, and Trace Rifle will complete this challenge. Scoring kills inside a Lost Sector will earn players with bonus progression.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) Primeval Entourage

Destiny 2 Primeval in Gambit (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat 100 Taken combatants. Bonus progression will be granted with each tougher enemy killed.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

8) Scorched Earth

Team Scorched (Image via Bungie)

A total of 50 Guardians need to be killed inside the Team Scorched Crucible activity to complete this particular objective.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

9) Ultimate Champion

Champion enemies (Image via Bungie)

This challenge will be completed after players defeat 60 Champion enemies inside Hero Nightfall or higher. Choosing higher difficulty will grant bonus progress.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

Edited by Siddharth Satish