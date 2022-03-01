Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 2 (March 1)

The second week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen draws closer, as the next weekly reset will bring in different seasonal challenges for EXPs alongside a brand new raid. Players might also be getting the PsiOps Battlegrounds to shift to a new location like any other seasonal activity, as week 2 will also unlock the next steps of the Operation Elbrus questline.

The following article lists down the upcoming seasonal challenges coming in the second week of Season of the Risen.

All 10 seasonal challenges coming with Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 2

1) Operation Elbrus: week 2

Operation Elbrus week 1 (Image via Destiny 2)

This objective will require players to complete the second week's step in the Operation Elbrus questline by running the PsiOps Battlegrounds activity. Additionally, 100 combatants need to be defeated as well, with Champion enemies granting bonus progress.

Rewards: Challenger XP.

2) Tug of War

The Wellspring starting screen (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to defeat the Hive Warden of the Spring and a Scorn Lightflayer in the Wellspring activity. This can be activated through Savathun's Throne World, which is additionally unlocked after completing The Witch Queen campaign in any activity.

Fynch, the Throne World vendor, then gives everyone the quest known as "The Spring of Power."

Rewards: Challenger XP ++.

3) Weapon Shape 1

Weapons crafting relic (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to interact with the Relic located within the Enclave of the Throne World. The challenge will be completed after players craft any one of the weapons located within the Relic's inventory, be it legendary or exotic.

Rewards: Challenger XP.

4) Run the Worms

Of Queen and Worms (Image via Destiny 2)

Of Queen and Worms is the exotic mission for the Grenade Launcher, Parasite. Players can pick this mission up from Ikora at the Enclave or the Tower after finishing the main campaign of The Witch Queen in any difficulty.

Rewards: Challenger XP ++.

5) Back Home Again

Cosmodrome (Image via Bungie)

Players need to complete the Cosmodrome Lost Sectors, Public Events, Patrols, and Bounties to earn progress in this seasonal challenge. Completing Heroic Public Events and Lost Sectors will grant bonus progress.

Rewards: Challenger XP + and Bright Dust.

6) Lost in the Legend

Cosmodrome Lost Sector (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, everyone needs to clear the weekly Lost Sector on Legend difficulty or higher. Challenger XP and Bright Dust await for players after completion.

7) Close-Range Calibration

Osteo Striga (Image via Bungie)

For completion, players need to use Submachine Guns, Sidearms, Shotguns, Glaives, and Swords in the Cosmodrome against combatants. Bonus progress will be granted after players have killed more than one enemy at a rapid pace.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

8) Bank, Kill, Repeat

The Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

This challenge can be completed by earning points in Gambit. Players need to bank Motes, defeat Blockers, and Guardians in the activity. There is a total of 250 points that need to be earned for completion.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

9) Flourish of Power

Crucible (Image via Destiny 2)

A total of 50 Guardians need to be defeated with Supers in the upcoming week's Mayhem playlist of the Crucible for completion.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

10) Scorn Pest Control

Fikrul boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Scorn enemies need to be defeated in Vanguard playlist activities or Strikes. Tougher combatants will grant bonus progress towards the objective, with a total of 200 Scorns required to be defeated to complete this challenge.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

