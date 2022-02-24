How to find crafting Patterns in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s latest expansion, The Witch Queen, offers an entirely new way of collecting powerful weapons. Early into the game’s newest expansion, you will unlock the ability to craft weapons via The Relic.

However, to start crafting weapons, you need crafting patterns, essentially blueprints for specific weapons. This is in addition to having Resonant Alloy, one of Destiny 2’s new crafting materials.

It is collected from breaking down Legendary weapons. But crafting patterns are found by simply playing the game.

Find crafting patterns by playing Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has multiple activities, like patrols and public events. Not to mention the dozens of main quests and side quests to find. In addition to Glimmer and items, these can now reward crafting patterns for guns.

While some patterns are given out as rewards for completing patrols and public events, there are also main story quests and side quests that do as well. Should you come across one while playing Destiny 2, it is worth doing as it may provide a crafting pattern for all your hard work.

Unfortunately, The Relic does not come equipped with tons of crafting patterns. That means every gamer will spend at least some time finding the crafting patterns they want. In fact, it is arguably the best way to get the weapon you wish to with the right perks.

This is because The Relic not only crafts weapons but also “reshapes” pre-existing ones. If there is a perk on a gun you would like to change, you will take it to The Relic.

However, like the crafting patterns, that perk needs to be unlocked. To do that, you need guns with Resonance perks, called “Deepsight Resonance” weapons.

Resonance perks are another new feature in the game. Once you have looted a gun with a Resonance perk, use it to upgrade it. Once the resonance is attuned, that Resonance perk can be extracted and used with crafting patterns you find.

The game gives you a Deepsight Resonance weapon early in The Witch Queen campaign. After you complete the mission “The Relic” and unlock crafting, you are given the following mission “Shaping: Extraction.” This tasks gamers with finding a Resonant weapon and, more importantly, a bevy of crafting materials to start with.

