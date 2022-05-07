Xur is selling god roll Legendary weapons in Destiny 2 right now (May 6)

Destiny 2 Guardian Games is the last event in Season of the Risen, where everyone can scavenge the last bit of gear to boost their Guardian scores. Thankfully, Xur is here to save the day for anyone looking to fill the void of any equipment.

This week, the Agent of the Nine can be found on the Winding Cove waypoint, just above the Flooded Chasm Lost Sector. He is selling a new set of Exotic and Legendary weapons, with god rolls in some for PvE and PvP.

With the first week of Guardian Games entering the weekend, everyone will be busy with new gear.

Inventory of Xur in this week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (May 6)

Guardian Games is all about scoring kills and earning medallions using numerous abilities and elements.

The event itself will run for three weeks, which will also give away a new Legendary SMG called The Title. The weapon has been well-received in the community and consists of great synergy with energy ability.

Winding Cove on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Xur has also brought in Legendary gear for both PvP and PvE, which shines more this weekend, unlike Exotics. Some Legendary armor sets for all classes are worth the pick to boost the stats.

Players can get the Skyburner's Oath Scout Rifle in the exotic section, Celestial Nighthawk Helmet for Hunters, Heart of Inmost Light Chestpiece for Titans, and Felwinter's Helm Headgear for Warlocks.

In the Legendary section, the weapons that everyone will want to pick up are Last Perdition and False Promises.

Last Perdition Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The perks that Xur has brought in with the Last Perdition are as follows:

SLO-21 Post for increased Handling Speed and Range.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Rangefinder for more Range and Zoom after aiming the weapon.

Kill Clip for more damage on the next magazine after a kill.

Aside from the Pulse Rifle, players can also pick up the False Promises Auto Rifle, which provides the following perks:

Full Bore for a significant increase in Range, with Stability masterwork.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Overflow for Auto-Reload of the magazine after picking up Special or Heavy ammo.

Rampage for 33% damage increase after three stacks.

False Promises Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Titans can pick up the Legpiece with 25 Resilience for armor, and Warlocks can get 24 Strength Gauntlets.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh