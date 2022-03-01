Funnelweb god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

The Witch Queen has turned out to be one of Destiny 2's most successful releases to date. With the player base reaching an all-time high, everyone seems to be getting new gear drops and their subsequent perks.

From the new Throne World and World Drop Pool, Bungie has added over 50 new weapons for crafting alone.

Amidst all these gears, one specific weapon took the community by storm due to its uncanny similarities with The Recluse SMG from Season of the Drifter. Since its vaulting, the community has been pretty clear about their anger towards Bungie regarding the entire concept of sunsetting.

However, Funnelweb looks to be on the same line as The Recluse in terms of elemental damage, fire rate, and a few perks that make it a deadly firearm in both PvP and PvE.

Essential perks to have in Funnelweb for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

Funnelweb in The Witch Queen pretty much ticks all the essential features that the Year 2 pinnacle, The Recluse, consisted of. The 900 RPM void SMG comes with PvE-heavy perks such as Subsistence and Frenzy.

The Recluse has gained popularity in the sandbox due to its perks, Feeding Frenzy and Master of Arms.

While Funnelweb doesn't have either of these, it comes with a Frenzy roll that increases both damage and reload speed alongside handling. Adding Subsistence to the mix might just create something far better than what The Recluse had to offer.

The best perks for Funnelweb inside Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for a great increase in recoil control and handling speed

Accurized Rounds for an increase in range

Subsistence for auto-reload on killing combatants

Frenzy for increased damage, reload speed, and handling of weapons after being in combat for a short amount of time

Best perks for Funnelweb (Image via Light. gg)

Being a 900 RPM has its edge inside PvP as well, as a higher fire rate means a lower TTK (Time to Kill) of opposing Guardians. Players can go for the same Barrel and Magazine as PvE while adding perks like Perpetual Motion, Killing Wind alongside Rangefinder, and Adrenaline Junkie for PvP.

Funnelweb is a great addition to the inventory with the Destiny 2 community looking for a viable replacement for The Recluse since its vaulting in Beyond Light.

