Destiny 2 weekly reset (March 1 to 8): Vow of the Disciple raid, The Arms Dealer Nightfall, bonus Vanguard ranks, and more

After an eventful seven days of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, there are a lot of things left to uncover as the community moves into the second week. As most players are still trying to beat Savathun in the legendary campaign, Bungie will be launching the newest raid on March 5 known as Vow of the Disciple.

Aside from this, players will also have The Arms Dealer in the Nightfall pool alongside bonus Vanguard ranks. Mayhem will also return to the Crucible, as one of the seasonal challenges from next week will ask everyone to land 50 kills. The minimum required power to participate in Vow of the Disciple is 1530 base.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen week 2 (March 1)

1) The Arms Dealer Nightfall

The Arms Dealer Nightfall strike EDZ (Image via Bungie)

The year 1 strike from Destiny 2 Red War, this cabal-based mission on EDZ was first introduced in Season of the Worthy with the Grandmaster difficulty. In terms of enemies, players might find Unstoppable and Barrier Champions alongside elemental shields.

Judging by previous runs from Bungie, The Arms Dealer strike might have modifiers such as Scorched Earth for additional incoming grenades, and Zahn's Stratagem for increased incoming solar damage.

2) Bonus Vanguard ranks

Vanguard strike mode (Image via Bungie)

Completing Nightfalls and Strikes in the second week of Season of the Risen will grant everyone bonus Vanguard ranks. This will help boost Zavala's reputation for this season's ritual weapon, the Reckless Endangerment Shotgun.

Players will also get Enhancement Prism, Enhancement Core, and Ascendant Shard.

3) Vow of the Disciple raid

Vow of the Disciple raid location (Image via Destiny 2)

The story of The Witch Queen expansion is yet to be fully concluded, as Bungie will be releasing the most anticipated 6-man raid activity. Similar to Beyond Light's Deep Stone Crypt, there might also be changes to different parts of the Throne World location after Guardians are done with Vow of the Deception.

The raid is scheduled to go live on March 5 with the reset, alongside the possible exotic being a Pulse Rifle called Collective Obligation. Every player needs to have at least 1530 base power levels to survive the contest modifiers.

